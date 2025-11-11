Lamine Yamal Dropped by Spain for World Cup Qualifiers

Spain dropped Lamine Yamal on Tuesday before two World Cup qualifiers after the star forward underwent more treatment on a nagging groin injury.

The Spanish soccer federation said it received notification from Barcelona that Yamal underwent "invasive radiofrequency treatment for discomfort in his pubis."

The federation said the treatment will sideline the 18-year-old Yamal for seven to 10 days, ruling him out Spain's game in Georgia on Saturday and its home game against Turkey three days later.

The federation added, however, that it was "surprised and upset" to be informed of Yamal’s condition on Monday, the same day that he and his Spain teammates were supposed to gather at its training ground in Madrid.

Yamal injured his groin area while playing for Spain in September. Since then, his case of pubalgia, or chronic groin injury, has been a point of contention between his club and the national side.

In September, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick criticized Spain for what he said was playing Yamal for unnecessary minutes in two easy wins in World Cup qualifying while, according to Flick, his player was feeling discomfort.

The federation said in response to Flick that it never received any notification from Barcelona that Yamal was injured and the national team’s medical personnel have frequent communication with clubs.

The groin problem sidelined Yamal for five Barcelona games and for two more World Cup qualifiers for Spain. He has since returned to the field and played six games for Barcelona before this international break.

Reporting by The Associated Press.