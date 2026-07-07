World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Moves On, Switzerland Continues To Surprise

The final day of round of 16 matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was nearly the day Lionel Messi stepped away from the tournament forever. That didn't end up being the case, and he was a big part of the reason.

Here is the best from Day 27 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

BEST OF THE DAY

Moment Of The Day

Messi Moves On

From now on, every match of the FIFA World Cup could be Lionel Messi's last at the tournament, and that reality is starting to set in for the 39-year-old superstar, who was visibly overcome with emotion when Argentina completed its 3-2 comeback over Argentina on Tuesday in the round of 16. He doesn't want this journey to end, and he and his teammates are doing everything in their power to make sure that it doesn't.

Goal Of The Day

Lionel Messi Winger Argentina

Even after 21 goals, it doesn't get old watching Lionel Messi score at the World Cup. This one was extra special, with Argentina chasing an equalizer to keep its repeat hopes alive another day. Next up: Switzerland.

Assist Of The Day

Some assists are impressive because of their distance traveled, or where they end on the pitch; Haissem Hassan's assist is impressive because he, through a serires of dribble moves, made a goal scoring opportunity out of nothing.

Save Of The Day

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir would have loved to leave Atlanta Stadium with a win, and a first-ever quarterfinals appearance for his country. It didn't happen. As a consolation prize, he leaves the tournament with the story of how he saved a penalty from the greatest player to ever play the sport, and at a crucial time in the match.

Argentina vs. Egypt

Argentina came back from a two-goal deficit for the first time ever to win a match at the World Cup. It is the first team to come from two goals behind to win a World Cup game in 90 minutes since Belgium beat Japan 3-2 in the 2018 Round of 16.

Argentina was trailing as of the 78th minute, the latest any team has ever been two or more goals down in a World Cup match, and came back to win without going to extra time (3-2).

Argentina has now made consecutive World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1986 and 1990.

Argentina has now won a team-record 12 straight games and is unbeaten in 11 straight World Cup games, also a new team record. It has won 19 of its last 20 matches vs. non-European teams at the World Cup.

Argentina has scored multiple goals in 11 straight World Cup matches, tying the longest such streak ever (1930-54 Uruguay).

Argentina vs Egypt Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 16

Switzerland vs. Colombia

Switzerland reached its first World Cup quarterfinals since 1954. This is the first time that Switzerland has advanced in two consecutive knockout stage matches at the World Cup. Switzerland will play Argentina in the quarterfinals on July 11 in Kansas City.

Entering today, Switzerland had only participated in one penalty shootout ever at the World Cup, and failed to convert in all three attempts in that match (2006 Round of 16 vs. Ukraine).

Switzerland has lost once in their last 19 games overall (12W-6D-1L), falling only to Germany 4-3 in a March friendly.

Colombia has exited the World Cup in the Round of 16 in its two appearances at the tournament (2026 and 2018). This was Colombia's second penalty shootout ever at the World Cup, also failing to advance in the 2018 Round of 16 vs. England.

Colombia is now unbeaten in eight straight World Cup games (5W-3D-0L) the longest unbeaten run in team history.