World Cup Roundup: A 40-Year-Old's GOLAZO Highlights Qualifying Action

Relief for Italy. Heartbreak for Ireland. And justification for 40-year-old players still creating some epic moments.

Thursday's World Cup qualifying action indeed had it all.

The penultimate round of the UEFA Playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup (which will feature 48 teams this summer) was an absolute golazo fest with 26 goals in a full slate of matches.

Only four of the eight teams that are still standing will book a spot in this summer's tournament. Before we look ahead to Tuesday's matches, let's take a look back at the best of the day in FOX Sports' World Cup Roundup:

Save of the Day: Karl Darlow, Wales

Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow can bow out of World Cup qualifying with his head held high. Not only did he save Bosnia and Herzegovina's first attempt in Thursday's penalty shootout, but he kept the match from ending in regulation with an outstanding save on the line.

Goal of the Day: Florent Muslija, Kosovo

Kreshnik Hajrizi's match-deciding goal might be the one that goes down in Kosovo history, but it would be a shame if Florent Muslija's free kick got lost in the mix — what a goal.

Assist of the Day: Arda Güler, Türkiye

If Turkiye clinches its spot in the World Cup, you can expect to see a lot more of Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler. Güler didn't make his way onto the score sheet on Thursday, but he did magnificently setup Ferdi Kadıoğlu's match-winning goal.

Best Vintage Performance: Edin Džeko, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Edin Dzeko made his first and only appearance at the World Cup in 2014 with Bosnia and Herzegovina at the age of 28. Now 40 years old, Džeko is trying to will his country to its first appearance at the tournament since then, and he got off to a great start with a decisive goal in the semifinals.

What's Next

The 2026 World Cup European Playoffs will end on Tuesday, with four teams all vying for a spot in this summer's tournament. Here is the full match schedule:

The winner of this game will join Group B (co-hosts Canada, Qatar, Switzerland). The winner's games will be played in Toronto (vs. Canada), Los Angeles (vs. Switzerland) and Seattle (vs. Qatar).

The winner between Sweden and Poland will join the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia in Group F. Those games will be played in Monterrey, Mexico (vs. Tunisia), Houston (vs. the Netherlands) and Arlington, Texas. (vs. Japan).

The winner of the Türkiye-Kosovo match on Tuesday will join the USA, Paraguay and Australia in Group D. Those matches will be played in Vancouver (vs. Australia), Santa Clara, Calif. (vs. Paraguay) and Los Angeles (vs. the USA).

The winner of the Denmark-Czechia match will join co-hosts Mexico, South Africa and South Korea in Group A at the World Cup. Those games will be played in Guadalajara (vs. South Korea), Atlanta (vs. South Africa) and Mexico City (vs. Mexico).