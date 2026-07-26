FIFA Men's World Cup
Real Madrid Nears Deal For World Cup Breakout Star Yan Diomande
FIFA Men's World Cup

Real Madrid Nears Deal For World Cup Breakout Star Yan Diomande

Updated Jul. 26, 2026 5:33 p.m. ET

Real Madrid has reportedly reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign winger Yan Diomande for a transfer fee exceeding 100 million euros.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international will travel to Madrid this week to undergo medical evaluations and complete a contract running through June 2031, per Fabrizio Romano.

Diomande recorded 12 goals and eight assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig which earned him the league's Rookie of the Season award before representing Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup. 

Diomande started all four matches for the Ivory Coast at the World Cup this summer, recording an assist against Curaçao in the group stage. He helped his country reach the round of 32, where Ivory Coast was eliminated by Norway. He is expected to be a player to watch at the 2030 World Cup.

The move comes amid a broader overhaul at Real Madrid under manager José Mourinho, who began his second stint as manager of the club earlier this summer. 

Diomande joins Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté, and Bernardo Silva among the additions brought in to reshape the squad after a forgettable season that ended in scandal last year.

Moving to Real Madrid concludes a transfer chase for Diomande, who had also drawn interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool earlier in the summer window.

Ivory Coast's Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇨🇮

Ivory Coast's Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇨🇮
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