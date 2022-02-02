FIFA Men's World Cup World Cup Qualifying: Colombia in danger of being shut out 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By David Mosse

FOX Sports Soccer Researcher

With just two more match days remaining in South American World Cup qualifying, Colombia are very much on the outside looking in after a disastrous stretch. In the past few days, they have tumbled from fourth to seventh in the table.

Los Cafeteros entered this window clinging to the final qualification spot, despite failing to score a goal in any of their previous five games. That scoreless drought is now up to seven matches and an astonishing 646 minutes following 1-0 defeats to both Peru and Argentina.

The loss to Peru was particularly devastating, given that Colombia created more than enough chances to put an end to their offensive futility, outshooting their opponents 30-4 in steamy Barranquilla. But it was the visitors who struck five minutes from time, with D.C. United midfielder Edison Flores finishing a lighting quick counter by beating David Ospina from close range.

Ospina sat out Tuesday’s clash with Argentina due to a stomach problem, so it was Camilo Vargas unable to stop Lautaro Martinez’s first-half finish. But this time, Colombia didn’t have many missed chances to rue, as they barely threatened an Argentina side already through to the World Cup and minus several starters, including Lionel Messi.

All that remains for Colombia is to win both games in March — which will require scoring a goal — and hope that a string of other results go their way. About the only good news is a favorable fixture list, as Los Cafeteros close out qualifying at home to Bolivia and away to Venezuela, who are now managed by their former boss, Jose Pekerman.

It was Pekerman who guided Colombia into the knockout stage of the previous two World Cups, with James Rodriguez capturing the Golden Boot in 2014, the year in which Juan Cuadrado finished as the joint leader in assists. Both Rodriguez and Cuadrado are still prominently involved, as is Colombia’s all-time leading scorer, Radamel Falcao, who started last week’s loss to Peru.

But this is not a case of a country forced to squeeze every last drop out of a golden generation. The veteran trio is typically joined by new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz, the breakout star of last year’s Copa America, as well as Atalanta’s prolific pair of Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata.

That neither Carlos Queiroz, who began this qualifying campaign on Colombia’s bench, nor his replacement, Reinaldo Rueda, has been able to coax better performances from such an array of talent is difficult to comprehend. It means that come November, some of the most gifted players in South America will likely be watching the World Cup from home.

And if so, Colombia truly will have nobody to blame but themselves.

Other news and notes

— Ecuador came agonizingly close to securing a World Cup berth on Tuesday. A win away to Peru would have sealed the deal, and the visitors led for most of the night, only to surrender a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw. The result does mean Gustavo Alfaro’s men will finish no worse than fifth, so they are at least guaranteed a spot in the Intercontinental playoffs.

La Tricolor were also involved in the wildest match of the window, a 1-1 home draw with Brazil in which Ecuador felt hard done by a series of VAR decisions that went against them. But more than the decisions themselves, what continues to rankle is the interminably long time each review takes in South America, often completely disrupting the flow of a game.

— Already qualified, Brazil followed the draw in Quito by producing one of their best performances of this campaign, a 4-0 home win over a Paraguay side now eliminated from World Cup contention. Philippe Coutinho was among the goal scorers Tuesday, rounding out an excellent all-around display by connecting on one of his trademark long-distance strikes.

The Aston Villa playmaker looks to be on the road to recovery, while Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, Antony and Lucas Paqueta all impressed as well. The big question is how many of these players Tite can fit into a lineup, particularly considering that he must make room for Neymar, currently sidelined due to an ankle injury. If the Brazil boss can find the right combination, his team will be a major threat in Qatar.

— Uruguay are seemingly back on track after a strong start to life under new manager Diego Alonso. Luis Suarez was the hero in Alonso’s first match in charge, scoring the only goal in last week’s away win over Paraguay. Suarez found the back of the net again in Tuesday’s 4-1 demolition of Venezuela, with Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Edinson Cavani all leaving their mark as well.

La Celeste entered this window in seventh place, thanks to a miserable run of form that saw them collect just one point from their final five matches of 2021, prompting the dismissal of Oscar Tabarez. But Suarez & Co. are now up to fourth and in control of their destiny. A home win over Peru in their next game would likely mean a ticket to Qatar, given that Chile are away to Brazil the same day.

— Chile find themselves on the outside looking in but still alive after a roller-coaster window. The decision to schedule last week’s home date with Argentina in the altitude of Calama didn’t produce the desired result, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat. Yet the conditions in Calama did prepare La Roja for their next match, a visit to La Paz for what amounts to a must-win against Bolivia.

Martin Lasarte’s men came through Tuesday, thanks in large part to the brilliance of Alexis Sanchez, who found the back of the net twice in the 3-2 victory. Chile have been criticized for relying so much on the old guard, but their best shot at snatching a berth is for Sanchez to deliver the goods once again in their final two games away to Brazil and home to Uruguay.

David Mosse is a soccer researcher and writer for FOX Sports. He has covered multiple FIFA World Cups, and he also serves as cohost of Alexi Lalas’ State of the Union Podcast .

