Alexi Lalas' World Cup Power Rankings: Do Mbappé, France Topple Messi's Argentina?

I think you're going to like these 2026 FIFA World Cup power rankings. But remember, these are my power rankings. You don't like them? Get your own. They are fluid. They change as the tournament goes on. So, what's changed from last week?

Let's see an example here. My FOX Sports colleague Rebecca Lowe would like England to move up a space in front of Spain. What about Portugal, which was No. 5 in my rankings last week? Gone-ski, out, bye-bye. The Netherlands is now in my top 10, so welcome to the Oranje folks.

And what about the USA? I was talking with my colleague David Mosse on our "State of the Union" podcast, and he made a really good point: There are fewer and fewer elite teams that you think the USA cannot beat in this tournament. And I think that that's reflective of where we are right now. But again, things can change.

Let's dive into it. Odds are as of Monday afternoon.

(Photo by Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +1400 (8th)

The Netherlands had a dominant showing last week, putting five goals past Sweden — including two-goal performances by Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo. The Netherlands will face Tunisia on Thursday in Kansas City with the hope of sealing Group F.

Group F opponents: Japan (2-2 D), Sweden (5-1 W), Tunisia (June 24)

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Odds to win the World Cup: +4000 (T-11th)

Along with the Netherlands, Japan is the other Group F team that has had a hot start at the tournament. The Samurai Blue had a comprehensive 4-0 win over Tunisia that saw Ayase Ueda score twice. Despite some key players due to injuries, this team looks elite.

Group F opponents: Netherlands (2-2 D), Tunisia (4-0 W), Sweden (June 25)

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: + 3500 (T-9th)

This team has already wrapped up a knockout spot as Group D winner and has done it with plenty of style and momentum. The crowds are getting behind the Stars and Stripes, even with Christian Pulisic still working his way back from a calf injury.

Group D opponents: Paraguay (4-1 W), Australia (2-0 W), Türkiye (June 25)

(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +4000 (T-11th)

Morocco held on to a nervy and thrilling win over Scotland, thanks to an early goal from Ismael Saibari, and isn't showing any signs of a slump following a historic 2022 semifinal run. Having gotten results against Scotland and Brazil, the Atlas Lions can try to seal the group with a win against Haiti.

Group C opponents: Brazil (1-1 D), Scotland (1-0 W), Haiti (June 24)

(Photo by Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +5000 (T-13th)

Behind the playmaking skills of Luis Diaz & Co., this team had a bright start against Uzbekistan. The Colombian fans made their presence felt at this tournament. Los Cafeteros will continue to be motivated by that.

Group K opponents: Uzbekistan (3-1 W), DR Congo (June 23), Portugal (June 27)

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +1300 (8th)

Is this Germany team finding its gear at the right time? Deniz Undav has become a breakout star at the tournament, serving as a super-sub that saw the dynamic midfielder score two goals in a rally over the Ivory Coast. The talent is there for a deep run.

Group E opponents: Curaçao (7-1 W), Ivory Coast (2-1 W), Ecuador (June 25)

Odds to win the World Cup: +500 (2nd)

The Spain we expected to see at the tournament finally showed up in a shellacking over Saudi Arabia that included a goal by Lamine Yamal and a brace by Mikel Oryazbal. It still faces arguably its biggest test at the group stage against a Uruguayan side.

Group H opponents: Cape Verde (0-0 D), Saudi Arabia (4-0 W), Uruguay (June 26)

(Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +600 (3rd)

The stars shined for England in its 4-2 win over Croatia that included two goals from Harry Kane and another from Judge Bellingham. The scoring and the attack won't be an issue against the Three Lions, and this team still has time to sort out some defensive lapses.

Group L opponents: Croatia (4-2 W), Ghana (June 23), Panama (June 27)

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Odds to win the World Cup: +400 (1st)

Kylian Mbappé wants to make more music for Les Bleus as the star striker tries to add to his goal tally. There is no shortage of talent in this team, and it feels like the all-star cast of Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise are poised to break out soon.

Group I opponents: Senegal (3-1 W), Iraq (June 22), Norway (June 26)

Odds to win the World Cup: +650 (4th)

Another record broken for the GOAT. Lionel Messi now stands alone as the player with the most World Cup goals ever. His two goals in the game against Austria (which included a rare penalty miss) has him with 18 goals across six editions of the tournament.

Group J opponents: Algeria (3-0 W), Austria (2-0), Jordan (June 27)