Alexi Lalas' 2026 World Cup Power Rankings: USA Breaks Into The Top 10

Back by popular demand! You know them, you love them: My 2026 FIFA World Cup Power Rankings, featuring the top 10 in this tournament as of today.

As a reminder: These are my power rankings. You want some power rankings? Go get your own! These are mine, and they're a work in progress throughout the tournament.

I might get up and say, "Wow, this team is really turning me on!" Or, I might get up and say, "This team is not turning me on."

The U.S. turned everybody on during Friday night's win! But keep in mind, just as you go up, you can come down as the tournament goes along.

Let's dive into it:

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +3500 (11th)

Key player: Winger Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Nothing beats home cooking, but the United States might need a double helping of it this summer if it wants to contend — so far, so good.

Group D opponents: Paraguay (4-1 W), Australia (June 19), Türkiye (June 25)

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +1400 (7th)

Key player: Midfielder Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Even a mediocre German team is still German. While manager Julian Nagelsmann's squad lacks truly elite players, it will still be a force to be reckoned with this summer.

Group E opponents: Curaçao (June 14), Ivory Coast (June 20), Ecuador (June 25)

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +1700 (8th)

Key player: Defender Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

While the Dutch have a strong team, it's not quite ready for prime time to truly compete with the top-tiered teams. There is quality around the field on this team, but the Netherlands isn't among the favorites.

Group F opponents: Japan (June 14), Sweden (June 20), Tunisia (June 25)

(Photo by Andre Ricardo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +900 (5th)

Key player: Winger Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

It's rare that Brazil enters a World Cup this low in anyone's rankings. I like the idea of the Brazilians entering this tournament with low expectations attached to them. That might make them more dangerous.

Group C opponents: Morocco (June 13), Haiti (June 19), Scotland (June 24)

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +800 (4th)

Key player: Striker Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

The dynamic surrounding Ronaldo will make or break this tournament for Portugal. The 41-year-old is missing one major trophy in his career, and that's the World Cup. Will the attention he draws be a help or a hindrance?

Group K opponents: DR Congo (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 23), Colombia (June 27)

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +1000 (6th)

Key player: Forward Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

In a vacuum, I'd have Argentina higher, but no team has won consecutive World Cups since Brazil way back in 1958 and 1962. There is no doubt, though, that the Argentines remain serious contenders, led by one of the best players ever in Messi.

Group J opponents: Algeria (June 16), Austria (June 22), Jordan (June 27)

(Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER / AFP via Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +4000 (12th)

Key player: Midfielder James Rodríguez (No club)

I see the heat and environment in the United States favoring South American teams this summer. Colombia has shown it can compete with the best at these big tournaments, and it has a star in attack (winger Luis Díaz) who could lead it to the promised land.

Group K opponents: Uzbekistan (June 17), DR Congo (June 23), Portugal (June 27)

(Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +750 (3rd)

Key player: Midfielder Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

It pains me to say this, but this is the best England team in decades. With striker Harry Kane leading the attack and Bellingham and Declan Rice in midfield, this could be the year that England breaks through and wins a major international trophy.

Group L opponents: Croatia (June 17), Ghana (June 23), Panama (June 27)

(Photo by Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +460 (1st)

Key player: Midfielder Pedri (Barcelona)

This is not your parents' Spain, which won the Euros twice and the 2010 World Cup. It's better. The Spaniards won Euro 2024 and have not lost since March 2024 — plus, only twice since the start of 2023.

Group H opponents: Cape Verde (June 15), Saudia Arabia (June 21), Uruguay (June 26)

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +470 (2nd)

Key player: Striker Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

The combination of talent, depth and arrogance in this square … it's like a lethal French perfume. Manager Didier Deschamps' team has everything needed to send him off with a win this summer in his final major tournament in charge.

Group I opponents: Senegal (June 16), Iraq (June 22), Norway (June 26)