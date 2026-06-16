World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi's Historic Hat Trick Headlines Superstar Tuesday

As Zlatan Ibrahimović said on FOX after Argentina's win over Algeria, Tuesday was "a day full of stars, and they delivered."

Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all scored multiple goals at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, with Messi becoming the oldest player in World Cup history to score a hat trick. It was an electric day from start to finish.

Here is everything you might have missed on Day 6 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

France vs. Senegal

With his brace today, Kylian Mbappé became France's all-time leader in goals with 58, passing Olivier Giroud.

Mbappé now has 14 World Cup goals, tied with Gerd Müller for the fourth-most of any man in World Cup history. He now trails Ronaldo (Brazil) with 15 goals and Miroslav Klose (Germany) and Lionel Messi (Argentina) with 16.

France is now 9W-3D-5L all-time in World Cup openers and is unbeaten in the last five at 3W-2D-0L. Coincidentally, the last time France lost a World Cup opener was in 2002 against Senegal.

Michael Olise recorded an assist in his first career World Cup appearance. He had 15 goals and 19 assists in 32 Bundesliga games this past season with Bayern Munich.

Didier Deschamps appeared in his fourth World Cup as head coach. Only Carlos Alberto Parreira (6) and Bora Milutinovic (5) have more. Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz will begin his fifth on Wednesday with Ghana.

France vs Senegal Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Iraq vs. Norway

Norway has now won 14 straight matches when Haaland scores and is unbeaten all-time when he has a multi-goal game at 16W-0D-0L.

Today was the 11th straight competitive international match (non-friendly) with a goal for Haaland. He has 22 goals in that span, including his two against Iraq.

Haaland has scored at least one goal in 17 of his 20 official matches with Norway since the start of 2023 (30 goals).

The assist on Norway's third goal came from Martin Ødegaard, who now has 20 career assists for the national team. He also has seven assists in his last six competitive matches for Norway.

Iraq has scored its second World Cup goal ever, with the first coming on June 8, 1986 – 14,618 days ago.

Iraq vs Norway Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Argentina vs. Algeria

Messi's first World Cup hat trick was Argentina's fifth ever three-goal game at a World Cup. He is now tied with Klose for the most goals in men's World Cup history with 16.

Messi became the oldest player ever to record a hat trick in a World Cup match at 38 years, 357 days old. He passed Cristiano Ronaldo, who held the record thanks to his hat trick against Spain in 2018 at 33 years old.

Messi now holds the record as Argentina's youngest (18 years old in 2006) and oldest (38 years old at the start of the 2026 World Cup) goalscorer at a World Cup.

Messi is the third-oldest goalscorer in a men's World Cup at 38 years old. Portugal's Pepe was 39 in 2022, and Cameroon's Roger Milla was 42 in 1994.

Messi has now scored in five consecutive World Cup matches, tying 14 other players for the record. If he scores in Argentina's next game against Austria on June 22, he will be the first man to score in six consecutive World Cup matches.

Argentina vs Algeria Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Austria vs. Jordan

In its first men's World Cup match since 1998, Australia beat Jordan 3-1 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Jordan opened the scoring and held a 1-0 lead at halftime. Austria is unbeaten all-time in the World Cup when leading at half now at 7W-1D-0l, and is also unbeaten all-time in the World Cup when scoring first, now 10W-1D-0L.

Romano Schmid's goal was Austria's first World Cup goal since June 23, 1998 — 10,220 days ago.

Marko Arnautović became the oldest player to both appear and score for Austria in a World Cup at 37 years and 59 days old. His penalty in the 12th minute of stoppage time was the second-latest regulation penalty kick goal in World Cup history.

Jordan lost its first-ever World Cup match but Ali Olwan scored Jordan's first ever World Cup goal, coming in his 67th appearance.

Austria vs Jordan Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

BEST OF THE DAY

Goal Of The Day

The best goal of Messi's hat trick was the first. He picked up the ball on a pass from Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo de Paul before turning up the field, putting the ball on his left foot and putting a brilliant shot in the top corner. Messi had a goal taken off the board because he was offside, but he ensured he would not leave the game emptyhanded – and then scored two more.

Assist Of The Day

Olise entered the tournament as an emerging superstar. He just finished his second season at Bayern Munich and has become a mainstay for the French national team. He put his playmaking skills on display with Mbappé's first goal of the game, playing a fantastic through ball down the field that left France's captain with a one-on-one chance that he converted.

Save Of The Day

Zidane, son of former France superstar Zinedine Zidane, has established himself as the No. 1 goalkeeper at Granada in Spain. His father coached many times against Messi, trying to stop the Argentine superstar. This time, the younger Zidane pulled off a great save to deny Messi a hat trick in the 66th minute. Unfortunately for him, Messi would not be denied and still got his third goal.

Moment Of The Day

Messi Magic vs. Algeria

Tuesday was a day for superstars. The first three games started with three of the world's best attackers scoring goal after goal. The final one was an incredible moment in Kansas City that saw Messi make history in multiple ways, tying the record for most goals in World Cup history and becoming the oldest player ever to record a hat trick.