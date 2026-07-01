Alexi Lalas' World Cup Power Rankings: A New Team Rises To The Top

You wanted power rankings? I got your power rankings right here. Don't like mine? You can always get your own.

Remember, these 2026 FIFA World Cup power rankings change as the tournament goes on. And we do have changes from last week. My colleague Thierry Henry is going to be happy because France is right at No. 1. I don't think there's a lot of people that are going to disagree with that.

A couple other things to keep in mind here. With Morocco beating the Netherlands, the Atlas Lions are in. And for the first time at this tournament, Mexico gets in after what I saw in that win over Ecuador. So welcome, Mexico. And the U.S. is hanging around too.

Agree? Disagree? Let's dive into it:

(Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +3000 (9th)

After earning six points from its group stage with wins over Paraguay and Australia, along with a loss to Türkiye, the U.S. will try to win its first knockout stage game since 2002 when it takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday. A pro-U.S. crowd in the San Francisco Bay Area should help things, but the co-hosts can't underestimate this opponent.

Next opponent: Bosnia and Herzegovina (Round of 32, July 1)

(Photo by Hugo Rivera/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +1700 (6th)

Is Cristiano Ronaldo back? He proclaimed he was when he scored twice against Uzbekistan. Portugal finished second in its group after a scoreless but still electric draw against Colombia in Miami. Ronaldo now gets a reunion with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modrić as the two 40-year-old superstars face off in Toronto.

Next opponent: Croatia (Round of 32, July 2)

Mexico's HOT START 🔥 Julián Quiñones & Raúl Jiménez Score Two Goals In First Half vs Ecuador

Odds to win the World Cup: +2700 (8th)

What a way to break a 40-year drought. El Tri came out strong against Ecuador for its first knockout round win since 1986 in front of an absolutely pulsating crowd in Mexico City. Now comes what will potentially be a match for the ages against England for a chance to reach the quarterfinals.

Next opponent: England (Round of 16, July 5)

(Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +2500 (7th)

Morocco is living up to its high expectations after reaching the 2022 semifinals. A stoppage-time goal against the Netherlands led to a penalty-shootout win over the Dutch to advance to the round of 16. That's now four games and no defeats so far at this tournament.

Next opponent: Canada (Round of 16, July 4)

(Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +1000 (5th)

Under manager Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazilians are rediscovering their style of "Joga Bonito." Having relied on Vinícius Júnior for goals in the group stage, the five-time champions saw Casemiro and Gabriel Martinelli instead come up clutch in the round of 32 win over Japan. The reward for the win? Having to contain Erling Haaland and the infamous Viking Row.

Next opponent: Norway (Round of 16, July 5)

Odds to win the World Cup: +800 (4th)

When England needed him the most, Harry Kane stepped up in heroic fashion. Down a goal against a superb DR Congo side, Kane rallied the Three Lions with two second-half goals in the round of 32 classic. Now comes a match against the tournament co-hosts in Mexico City that will be absolute theater.

Next opponent: Mexico (Round of 16, July 5)

(Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +3300 (10th)

It still feels as though Colombia has yet to kick it into the next gear — which is a scary thought. Luís Diaz and Daniel Muñoz have been the standout players for the Los Cafeteros, who wrapped up the group stage as winners following a nervy draw against Portugal in Miami.

Next opponent: Ghana (Round of 32, July 3)

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Odds to win the World Cup: +700 (3rd)

This is another team that is still finding its rhythm. A relatively staid win over Uruguay saw La Roja win the group. Lamine Yamal is fit again. It's now time to flip the switch in the knockout rounds and make that expected run to the final.

Next opponent: Austria (Round of 32, July 2)

Lionel Messi scores free kick against Jordan, becomes first to score in SEVEN straight FIFA World Cup™ matches

Odds to win the World Cup: +410 (2nd)

The people want to see Lionel Messi, even if it's just a substitute. Because even when he comes into the game in the second half like he did against Algeria, he still scores golazos. He now has 19 career goals at the World Cup, extending the record he broke earlier in the tournament.

Next opponent: Cape Verde (Round of 32, July 3)

Odds to win the World Cup: +180 (1st)

There shouldn't be a surprise as to who is now No. 1 in the rankings. If you were to rank the best players in the world, France arguably has three of them — Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappé — near the top. The path to the final is looking clearer for Les Bleus.

Next opponent: Paraguay (Round of 16, July 4)