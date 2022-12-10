FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Now: Who was Morocco's man of the match vs. Portugal?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Who was Morocco's man of the match vs. Portugal?

21 mins ago

Morocco took down Portugal, 1-0, on Saturday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup's penultimate quarterfinal match to advance to the semifinals for the first time in men's national team history, becoming the first African team in the tournament's history to do so.

Things were stalemate until the end of the first half, when Youssef En-Nesyri scored on a beautiful header in 42nd minute — Morocco's first knockout-stage goal in a World Cup.

Portugal superstar and team captain Cristiano Ronaldo was relegated to the bench to start for the team's second straight game. He took the field in the second half after Portugal fell behind, but wasn't enough to provide a much-needed spark.

The second half was a defensive battle by both teams. Portugal was able to get a few shots on net, including one in extra time by Ronaldo, but nothing went through and Morocco held on to win 1-0.

On the latest "World Cup Now," former USMNT players Jimmy Conrad, DaMarcus Beasley and Sacha Kljestan break down Morocco's win and share who they believe the man of the match was against a powerhouse Portugal team.

Conrad: I'm going with Morocco's manager Walid Regragui for this one. I thought he once again masterminded a terrific game plan that the players executed at a very high level. They've been consistently doing that, so however he's communicating has been excellent. I think he's going to be able to manage anywhere that he wants after this run.

Beasley: My pick is Jawad El Yamiq, the center back. I thought he was incredible. He won everything in the air — every single head ball. He defended well. He covered well when they went up to two strikes up top. He was all over the field. I want to give a shutout to him because I thought his performance was outstanding today.

Kljestan: Sofyan Amrabat is the heart of the Atlas Lions. We saw him in the 95th minute leading the charge on the counter-attack again. It's like this guy has three lungs. He's running like 10 miles a game. He's throwing in tackles. All the while, we've been reading reports that he has a major back injury and is having to take injections before every game just to be out there, and he's doing it at 90 minutes every single time. This guy is amazing.

Morocco vs. Portugal Highlights

Morocco vs. Portugal Highlights

Read more from the World Cup:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
England vs. France live updates: Can Harry Kane and Co. stop the champs?
FIFA World Cup 2022

England vs. France live updates: Can Harry Kane and Co. stop the champs?

5 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: Betting long-shot Morocco upsets Portugal, makes history
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Betting long-shot Morocco upsets Portugal, makes history

7 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar

12 mins ago
Morocco makes history as first African team to reach World Cup semis
FIFA World Cup 2022

Morocco makes history as first African team to reach World Cup semis

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco downs Portugal, 1-0, to make history
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco downs Portugal, 1-0, to make history

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes