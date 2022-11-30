FIFA Club World Cup World Cup Now: What went wrong for Mexico in Group C? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Mexico took down Saudi Arabia, 2-1, in one of two Group C matches played Wednesday. Despite the victory, Mexico's World Cup road ended with play in Group C, as the team failed to advance to the Round of 16.

What went wrong for Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup? "World Cup Live" analyzed Mexico's overall play in the tournament Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico Highlights

Jimmy Conrad: Mexico is out. That's the first time they haven't qualified for the Round of 16 in eight World Cups. Unbelievably, the streak is over. Maybe some change is going to be had at the Federation of Mexico. We'll have to wait and see how it all plays out with their manager Gerardo Martino.

Sacha Kljestan: [Wednesday's performance] was the Mexico that I've played against. This is the Mexico that I know. They've should've played like this the whole tournament, instead of playing scared for the first two games and playing behind the ball, instead of being aggressive like they usually are, and being attacking like they usually are. So they're disappointing.

