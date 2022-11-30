FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 live updates: Mexico leads Saudia Arabia in second half 8 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday with Group C at the forefront, as Saudi Arabia (1-0-1) takes on Mexico (0-1-1) at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, and we've got you covered with all the action on FS1!

Earlier, Tunisia defeated France and Australia defeated Denmark in a pair of Group D matches .

Earlier, Tunisia defeated France and Australia defeated Denmark in a pair of Group D matches.

Here are the top plays!

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Setting the stage

Saudi Arabia is set to face its 19th different opponent, Mexico, in its 19th World Cup game.

3': Swallowed up

Mexico had a chance to strike first in the opening moments before Saudia Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Khalil Al Owais corralled forward Alexis Vega's shot attempt.

14': A tad high

Saudi Arabia nearly struck first, but midfielder Mohamed Kanno's kick was a little high of the net.

It's a physical one

27': Another close one

With bodies draped around the Saudia Arabia net, Mexico's Orbelin Pineda attempted a contested header off a pass from Hirving Lozano but didn't get the angle and missed.

45+6': Missed opportunity

It was a half of missed opportunities, the last one coming from Saudi Arabia midfielder Ali Al-Hassan.

There was no score at halftime.

47': GOAL

Mexico got the first score of the game when forward Henry Martin smacked in the close-up goal.

52': ANOTHER ONE!

Shortly after striking first, Mexico scored once more. This time, midfielder Luis Chavez punched through a kick to give Mexico a 2-0 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

