World Cup 2022 live updates: Mexico leads Saudia Arabia in second half
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday with Group C at the forefront, as Saudi Arabia (1-0-1) takes on Mexico (0-1-1) at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, and we've got you covered with all the action on FS1!
Earlier, Tunisia defeated France and Australia defeated Denmark in a pair of Group D matches.
You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
Here are the top plays!
Setting the stage
Saudi Arabia is set to face its 19th different opponent, Mexico, in its 19th World Cup game.
3': Swallowed up
Mexico had a chance to strike first in the opening moments before Saudia Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Khalil Al Owais corralled forward Alexis Vega's shot attempt.
14': A tad high
Saudi Arabia nearly struck first, but midfielder Mohamed Kanno's kick was a little high of the net.
It's a physical one
27': Another close one
With bodies draped around the Saudia Arabia net, Mexico's Orbelin Pineda attempted a contested header off a pass from Hirving Lozano but didn't get the angle and missed.
45+6': Missed opportunity
It was a half of missed opportunities, the last one coming from Saudi Arabia midfielder Ali Al-Hassan.
There was no score at halftime.
47': GOAL
Mexico got the first score of the game when forward Henry Martin smacked in the close-up goal.
52': ANOTHER ONE!
Shortly after striking first, Mexico scored once more. This time, midfielder Luis Chavez punched through a kick to give Mexico a 2-0 lead.
Stay tuned for updates!
