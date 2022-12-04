FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: England looks ready for its date with France 51 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In its quest to make it back to at least the final four, England got off on the right foot to begin the knockout stage Sunday.

The Three Lions defeated Senegal 3-0 in the Round of 16 to move onto the quarterfinals. It wasn't all easy for England though, at least in the beginning. It survived a few scoring opportunities from Senegal in the first 30-plus minutes of the match.

Once England got past that, it didn't look back. Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane each scored goals right before halftime, and Bukayo Saka added a third to remove any room for doubt.

Jimmy Conrad, Sacha Kljestan, DeMarcus Beasley, and Warren Barton discussed England's continued dominance through its first four matchups of this World Cup and preview its quarterfinal matchup against France on "World Cup Now."

Barton: England is roaring

The Three Lions are back. There was a lot of pressure. It was a tough game in the opening bit. Going back to what we spoke about pregame, they've got depth. They've got players to come on. Marcus Rashford comes on, should he start? Then, obviously, you've got Phil Foden playing well, same with Declan Rice.

It'll be a tough game against France, a really tough game. But it will be a tough game for the French as well. That'll be wonderful. I just love the fact that England got the clean sheet, three goals — we're scoring goals and looking good. I'm really, really pleased because it was a big test.

Beasley: Harry Kane is on the board

He was due, and we all talked about it in the pregame. Kane does so much for England. I love the way he plays because when he drops back, it's like listening to beautiful music. When guys start running off the ball, he's able to find Saka, he's able to find Foden with great passes.

But today, he got rewarded with his goal. I think he took it really well. I think it was a great move by England. … Kane does what he does best and put the ball in the back of the net. It was a big goal for Kane, his confidence and going into one of the biggest games of his career. It's good that he got this first goal.

Harry Kane shifts into overdrive England's Harry Kane scores during stoppage time in the first half for England to extend its lead to 2-0.

Kljestan: Can't wait for England vs. France

England and France are two of the best teams we've seen in the tournament so far. It's going to be a heavyweight matchup. It's going to be who can step up — who can stop Kane, who can stop Kylian Mbappé . Very exciting to see.

I'm surprised we've been talking for so long, and we haven't mentioned Phil Foden because he was fantastic. I remember a week ago when everyone was killing Southgate for not putting him in the lineup, and he has found a way to get him in. He has been rewarded now — two really good assists tonight.

