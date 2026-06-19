Germany, Netherlands, Japan Among Top World Cup Teams In Action On Match Day 10

The second round of the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup group stage games continues with a slate of intriguing matchups. In the opening game, the Netherlands will look for its first win of the World Cup when they take on a Sweden team that is surging under manager Graham Potter. The second game takes us to Toronto where Germany and Ivory Coast will each look for their second wins after strong openers.

In the third game, Ecuador will take on tiny Curaçao in a game the South Americans need to win convincingly. Finally, Japan is fighting through new injuries but should still be the favorites over Tunisia, which is in disarray after firing its head coach after its opening round loss.

When: Saturday, June 20, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Houston

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

In Group F, both the Netherlands and Sweden will be looking to take a step towards the knockout stages when they kick off Saturday’s action at Houston Stadium in Texas.

Last year, Sweden struggled in World Cup qualifying, but the team has enjoyed a complete turnaround under manager Graham Potter. After making the playoffs via the Nations League, Potter’s team surged into the World Cup and then impressed with a 5-1 win over Tunisia in its opener.

(Photo by Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Potter’s approach has brought out the best in its top attackers. Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak were in incredible form in the win over Tunisia as the Premier League duo ran at defenders and created a wave of chances. Brighton’s Yasin Ayari scored two goals and emerged as another point of attack.

Sweden could be emerging as one of the surprising teams at this World Cup because the team’s complete turnaround in less than a year now has brought it to the point where it could make a run at this tournament.

(Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

The Netherlands is always a difficult team to play in any major tournament. That is no exception at this World Cup, although the Dutch are surely disappointed in being held to a 2-2 draw with Japan after leading twice. But that is a running problem right with the Netherlands, who hasn't kept a clean sheet in its last five matches.

The biggest storyline in this game is Sweden’s elite Premier League attackers going against the Netherlands’ elite Premier League central defenders in Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Jan Paul van Hecke, who completed a blockbuster transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion to Tottenham on Thursday for a fee of £52 million.

The pressure is on the Netherlands to win this game and van Dijk and van Hecke will go a long way towards deciding that.

The Liverpool forward was electric for Sweden in its opening 5-1 win over Tunisia. Isak scored a goal and added two assists as he routinely cut through Tunisia's defense using his speed and skill. But going against the Dutch defense is the test of another level. If Isak can do that, Sweden might pull off a surprising result. He will know what he is up against as he will likely have several occasions when he has to go against his Liverpool teammate in Virgil van Dijk.

When: Saturday, June 20, 4 p.m. ET

Where: Toronto

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

In an enticing contest on Saturday, Germany and Ivory Coast meet up in Toronto after both teams won their respective openers. The winner will gain full control of Group E heading into the group stage finale.

Germany won its first game against Curaçao by a 7-1 margin to make it the widest margin of victory thus far in the tournament. A blowout win was expected but the highlight of the game came when Curaçao scored an equalizer in the 21st minute. The island nation was a sentimental favorite for many fans as it is the smallest country in area and population to ever play in the World Cup. As disappointed as Germany was to concede a goal, the 7-1 win was a deserved margin.

(Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

After two shocking group stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Germany is looking to return to being an elite team at the tournament it has won four times. With the win over Curaçao, Germany passed Brazil to become the all-time top scorers in World Cup history, with 239 goals.

This German team boasts a balanced attack with six different goalscorers in its win over Curaçao. The team’s unquestionable offensive leader is Kai Havertz, who is in great form with five goals and two assists in his last five games between Germany and his club, Arsenal.

Ivory Coast turned in one of the most exciting wins so far at the World Cup when Amad Diallo scored in the 90th-minute to propel his team to a 1-0 victory over Ecuador in Philadelphia on Sunday.

That was a significant accomplishment for the Ivory Coast, given that Ecuador conceded just five goals across 18 World Cup qualifiers to finish second in CONMEBOL’s single table format. But Ivory Coast is playing great soccer these days and just prior to the World Cup, Les Éléphants defeated Frances in Nantes 1-0 in a pre-tournament friendly.

Ivory Coast has a lot of attacking options on top of Diallo. Nicolas Pepe is coming off a strong season for Villarreal, while Yan Diomande won the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year for his season with RB Leipzig.

This week, the Ivory Coast had to deal with an off-field distraction when starting striker Elye Wahi was initially denied a visa to enter Canada due to being under investigation for alleged betting-related offenses. But he has reportedly received clearance to enter the country for the match. Wahi was reportedly arrested in France on this issue last month.

Both teams will have a lot of motivation in this game as Germany looks to return to the World Cup knockouts while the Ivory Coast aims for a high-profile win that would show it is capable of making a deep run into July.

Player to Watch

Ivory Coast’s teenage winger is well known to German fans as he was one of the top young players in the Bundesliga this season with RB Leipzig. Known for his explosive speed, skillful dribbling, and his ability to finish with either foot, Diomande will be a handful for Germany to defend.

He also brings with him a unique background that saw him move to Florida in the United States as a teenager. It was there he played for Yulee High School and joined the DIME academy, which is a private athletic training club in Daytona Beach. It is hard to believe that one of the game’s top teenagers was recently playing high school soccer. But now, he has a chance to go against one of the world’s most successful national teams.

When: Saturday, June 20, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

As one of the best defensive teams in this tournament, Ecuador disappointed in its opening game when it hit the woodwork three times but could not score against the Ivory Coast. Then at the end, Ecuador conceded a goal in stoppage to suffer a 1-0 loss in a Philadelphia Stadium that was packed with Ecuadorian fans.

In its second Group E game, Ecuador will be heavily favored against Curaçao on Saturday night at Kansas City Stadium. But a typical win will not just be enough, as the goal differential tiebreaker could decide where it finishes in the group or where it finishes in the ranking of third place teams.

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

In this game, Ecuador will have to shift its priority from defense to offense. At age 36, Enner Valencia is Ecuador’s all-time leading scorer and remains the team’s top forward. Highly-rated teenage winger Kendry Páez is contracted to Chelsea but has gone on loans to Strasbourg and River Plate. He could find his way into the attack. Flamengo winger Gonzalo Plata is also expected to help Ecuador’s offense in this game.

The smallest nation in area and population is simply happy to be at this tournament. Livano Comenencia’s goal against Germany, which briefly equalized the game, was one of the more heartwarming moments of the early part of this tournament.

Player to Watch

Enner Valencia: Ecuador’s all-time leading scorer is the player to watch in this game as the team needs to score early and often against Curaçao to secure three points and build up a positive goal differential. Valencia has earned 106 caps for Ecuador and his next goal will be his 50th international goal. That could very well come against Curaçao.

When: Sunday, June 21, 12 a.m. ET

Where: Monterrey

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

One week into the tournament and Tunisia is a mess. After a strong World Cup qualifying campaign where it didn’t concede a single goal, Tunisia was routed by Sweden in its opener 5-1. The next day, Tunisia’s federation fired head coach Sabri Lamouchi and named Hervé Renard of France as his successor.

Rennard must now lead Tunisia against a very good Japan team that drew the Netherlands 2-2 in its Group F opener. This game at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico will conclude Saturday’s action at the World Cup.

Rennard has been known to pull off surprising success stories. He guided Zambia to the 2012 African Cup of Nations title. At the 2022 World Cup, he led Saudi Arabia to a shocking win over eventual champions Argentina. But now he must lead Tunisia against Japan on just five days of preparation.

One of his decisions could be to adjust the goalkeeping position. Lamouchi made the stunning decision against Sweden to bench starting veteran Aymen Dahmen, who impressed at the 2022 World Cup in a 0-0 draw with Denmark, and replace him with the inexperienced Abdelmouhib Chamakh. Chamakh had a terrible game, and it seemed to destabilize the entire backline.

But all eyes will be on Rennard because Tunisia is now both desperate and difficult to predict.

Meanwhile, Japan fell behind twice to the Netherlands but found an equalizer each time in its 2-2 draw. It was a resilient performance for a Japanese team that fought hard for over 90 minutes with goals from Keito Nakamura, followed by a dramatic 88th minute header from Daichi Kamada following a corner.

The big concern for Japan is the injury to Takefusa Kubo. The talented Real Sociedad midfielder is one of Japan’s most important players, but he was forced out of the game against the Netherlands in the 75th minute. Head coach Hajime Moriyasu will now have to make significant adjustments, which will likely mean moving fullback Ritsu Doan to the wing and then inserting Junya Ito into the lineup.

Injuries have hit this Japanese team hard as Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma and Liverpool's Wataru Endo were ruled out shortly before the roster was named. Kubo would be another significant absence.

Despite these absences, Japan should be considered the heavy favorite against Tunisia simply because of its stability.

Player to Watch

The left-sided attacker has had a lot of success for Japan with 11 goals from 26 caps dating back to his debut in 2023. Against the Netherlands, he scored his team's first goal to even the game at 1-1. Japan is fighting through adversity due to injuries and the likely loss of Kubo will put a lot of responsibility on players such as Nakamura. But with Tunisia's confidence shattered, he could have openings to do damage. Tunisia showed vulnerability against Sweden's pacey players such as Alexander Isak. Nakamura might be able to find a similar level of success in this game.