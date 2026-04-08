World Cup: All The Kicks Including Penalties, Corners, Free Kicks, Bicycles, More

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to become the biggest sporting event ever hosted on U.S. soil, kicking off on June 11 with a record-breaking 48 teams competing across North America.

With the tournament upon us, it's very important to get familiar with key terminology.

In soccer, penalty kicks, corners and free kicks are three main terms that refer to different ways the game is restarted after a stoppage.

Penalty Kick

A penalty kick is the most significant scoring opportunity in soccer. It is a one-on-one showdown between a single player and the opposing goalkeeper.

A penalty is awarded to the attacking team when a defender commits a "direct free kick" foul (like a clear trip, push, or handball) inside their own penalty area (the 18-yard box).

The shot is taken from the penalty spot, which is exactly 12 yards (11 meters) from the center of the goal.

All other players must stay outside the penalty area and at least 10 yards away until the ball is kicked. The goalkeeper must stay on the goal line until the contact is made.

Penalty kicks also occur during penalty shootouts during the knockout stages of the World Cup. In this situation, if the score is still tied after 90 minutes of regular play and 30 minutes of extra time, the match is decided by a penalty shootout. Three World Cup finals (1994, 2006, and 2022) have ended on penalties.

Corners

Lamine Yamal of Spain prepares to take a corner kick (Getty Images)

A corner kick is given to the attacking team when the ball crosses the defending team’s end line and is last touched by an opposing defender.

It is taken from the corner arc nearest to where the ball went out of play. A player usually delivers the ball into a crowded penalty area, aiming for a teammate to finish with a header or a volley.

Free Kicks

This Free Kick CHANGED History 🇺🇸 No. 96 in Best FIFA World Cup™ Moments

A free kick restarts play after a foul or rule violation anywhere on the field.

There are two main types of free kicks.

A direct free kick is when a player can shoot straight at goal and score. These are usually given for physical fouls like tripping, charging, or handballs.

An indirect free kick is when the ball has to touch another player before a goal can count. These are typically called for technical infractions, non-contact fouls, and, specifically, when the goalkeeper commits a handling violation.

During free kicks, defenders will often line up in a "wall" type formation about 10 yards away to try and block the shot.

Beyond penalty kicks, corners and free kicks, there are several more advanced types of kicks used in soccer.

Goal Kick

Goalkeeper of Belgium Thibaut Courtois takes a goal kick (Getty Images)

A goal kick is when the defending team restarts play after the ball goes over their own end line and was last touched by the attacking team. The kick is taken from inside the goal area.

Kick-off

A kick-off is taken from the center mark to start the match, begin the second half or extra time, and restart play after a goal.

Drop Ball

A drop ball is used to restart play when the game is stopped for a reason not caused by a foul, like an injury or outside interference. The referee drops the ball, and play continues when it touches the ground.

Bicycle Kick

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal attempts a bicycle kick (Getty Images)

A spectacular acrobatic shot where a player jumps into the air and strikes the ball while falling backward toward the ground. It is one of the rarest and most impressive goals in soccer when converted.

Scissor Kick

Richarlison Scores Stunning Scissor Kick Goal for Brazil 🇧🇷 No. 78 in Best FIFA World Cup™ Moments 🏆

Another version of the bicycle kick is the scissor kick is when a player jumps in the air and kicks the ball while their legs swing like scissors.

It’s usually used to hit a ball that’s in the air, with one leg striking the ball and the other helping with balance. It's commonly referred to as a side-bicycle kick. The best example at the World Cup was in 2022 when Brazil's Richarlison hit this stunner.

Volley

The Summer of James Rodriguez 🇨🇴 No. 47 in Best FIFA World Cup Moments™

A volley is when a player kicks the ball before it touches the ground. It’s usually done when the ball is in the air, trying to shoot or pass it quickly.

At the World Cup, there have been numerous sensational goals scored off volleys. But one that truly stands out is the banger by Colombia's James Rodriguez at the 2014 World Cup vs. Uruguay.

Rabona

This is a really rare kick that is almost impossible to convert in a real game. It occurs when a player kicks the ball by wrapping one leg behind their other leg. It’s usually used to pass or shoot in a creative way, especially when the ball is on their weaker side.

Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela had a prime example of one against Arsenal in 2021 when matches were being played behind closed doors.

Back Heel

Is this the best team goal ever? 🤔 No. 90 in Best FIFA World Cup™ Moments 🏆

A back heel is when a player kicks the ball using the back of their foot instead of the front.

It's a deceptive skill used to pass or shoot backward by hitting the ball with the heel of the foot while facing away from the target. It is designed to catch defenders off guard, usually by planting the standing foot beside the ball and flicking the kicking foot backward.

A famous example of this at the World Cup was in 2006, when Argentina's Hernán Crespo delivered a clutch backheel to Esteban Cambiasso for a goal against Serbia.