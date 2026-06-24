FIFA Men's World Cup
world cup group e scenarios
FIFA Men's World Cup

World Cup Group E Scenarios, Standings: What Ivory Coast, Ecuador, Curaçao Need To Advance

Updated Jun. 25, 2026 9:09 a.m. ET

Germany has already topped Group E and will face a third-place team on June 29. The rest of the group is still very much alive heading into today's simultaneous 4 p.m. ET kickoffs: Ecuador vs. Germany will be on FOX and Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast on FS1. Ivory Coast sits in the driver's seat for second place, but Ecuador and Curaçao both have scenarios that could still send them through.

Here is what every team in Group E needs heading into the final matchday. For a full breakdown of every group at the 2026 World Cup, see the complete group scenarios guide at FOX Sports.

Current Group E Standings

Group E Scenarios

  • Ivory Coast will advance with a win or draw.
  • Ecuador will advance with a win AND Ivory Coast loss, AND win the tiebreaker with Curaçao.
  • Curaçao will advance with a win AND an Ecuador loss/draw.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast advances with a win over Curaçao. A draw also keeps them through, as long as Ecuador doesn't beat Germany by two or more goals. Ivory Coast controls their own fate and simply needs to avoid a loss to advance. If Ivory Coast does lose, it is not automatically eliminated, though its survival would depend heavily on the third-place standings, as goal differential would most likely come into play. 

Germany MOVES ON 🚨 Javier Hernández REACTS to Deniz Undav's Two Goals Late to Complete Comeback vs Ivory Coast

Germany MOVES ON 🚨 Javier Hernández REACTS to Deniz Undav's Two Goals Late to Complete Comeback vs Ivory Coast
Check out the post-game recap of the matchup between Germany and the Ivory Coast.

Ecuador

Ecuador advances with a win and a Curaçao win over Ivory Coast. In this situation, Ecuador must win the tiebreaker with Curaçao (current GD: Ecuador -1, Curaçao -6). An Ecuador draw or loss would probably not be enough, but it would ultimately depend on the third-place standings. 

Curaçao

Curaçao faces the steepest climb. It needs to beat Ivory Coast while also having Ecuador lose or draw against Germany to secure an automatic berth in the knockout round. If both Curaçao and Ecuador win, Curaçao could still advance based on the goal differential tiebreakers among the best third-place teams. 

Germany

Germany has already won Group E after a 7-1 win over Curaçao and a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast. 

How To Watch Group E Matches

Both Group E matches kick off simultaneously at 4 p.m. ET today and air live on FOX and FS1, streaming on FOX One.

  • Ecuador vs. Germany: 4 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One
  • Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast: 4 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX One
 
 
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