FIFA Men's World Cup
Curaçao Coach Tells Players 'Don't Be Nervous' To Play Germany
FIFA Men's World Cup

Curaçao Coach Tells Players 'Don't Be Nervous' To Play Germany

Published Jun. 13, 2026 11:05 p.m. ET

Curaçao is preparing for its historic World Cup debut against four-time champion Germany with a sense of excitement and pride.

On Sunday, the island nation of 150,000 people will become the smallest country ever to compete at the World Cup.

Coach Dick Advocaat has done his best to keep his players focused and relaxed as they navigate this unprecedented experience.

"Just be yourself, and don’t be nervous," defender Shurandy Sambo said Advocaat told them, just before the team left its Florida base camp for Houston. "Of course everybody is excited, but just be yourself, show yourself, because this is the biggest stage."

The Curaçao players have worked hard to ensure they are prepared for their debut. Germany, making its 21st appearance in the World Cup, is a heavy favorite.

"We’ve watched a lot of clips of Germany. How they play, what they can do," Sambo said.

Curaçao’s squad is representing a country that rarely has a chance to have moments as big as this on international sports stages.

Due to its strong Dutch ties, Curaçao is not recognized in the Olympics as its own nation, and despite its impressive per-capita production of professional baseball athletes, Curaçao players represent the Netherlands at the World Baseball Classic.

"We are not here to just be here," midfielder Ar’jany Martha said. "We want to show ourselves and get good results."

Despite the country’s small population, Curaçao will have plenty of supporters to cheer them on as they make history. Sambo said his own family will be attending, as will 21 families of other players.

"I (would describe us) as one big family," defender Livano Comenencia said. "If you see us on the bus or outside the bus, in the hotel, we are always with music, always happy. Everybody is around each other."

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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