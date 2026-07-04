Behind The 'Incredulous Joy' Of Calling Argentina-Cape Verde's Epic Game

Was this going to be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup game?

That was a thought that entered both John Strong's and Stu Holden’s minds as they braced themselves for history while calling the epic round of 32 matchup between Argentina and Cape Verde on Friday in Miami.

Cape Verde pushed the reigning champions to the brink of a penalty shootout before Argentina ultimately pulled off the 3-2 victory in extra time. It was an all-time thriller and showcased what both Strong and Holden describe as the "true beauty of the World Cup."

"Even beyond my expectations, they performed at a level that will be remembered for years," Holden said of the debutant Blue Sharks. "I think that's why this game has become such a talking point."

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Saturday, we caught up with Holden and Strong — who were in a car together on their way to the France-Paraguay match — to discuss their perspectives on the game, its place in history and how they approached the match broadcast.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Stu, that thank-you note to Cape Verde — "on behalf of the world" — was that something you planned to say or was it totally off the cuff?

Holden: No, it just came out in the moment. I think over the years, John and I have done a lot of these types of games where you have the underdog story. We take a lot of pride in being able to tell their stories and, I think, not just focusing on the big team in those matchups.

Last night was just one of those games where both of us are just kind of looking at each other and laughing and smiling and just enjoying what was an incredible moment on the field and captivated by the story. I think we try to convey with our words and our emotions and our inflections and calls of what we're experiencing, so that was kind of just genuine from the heart.

Backing up a little bit, how did you prepare to cover this match, and what kind of storylines were you anticipating?

Holden: It goes back to even the first game against Spain — and John and I talk about this a lot — just being ready for the unexpected. … We recognize, too, that these moments are once in a lifetime for these players, and it's our responsibility, I think, to tell the world about these players' stories and especially the American audience, who won't have a clue. It makes people care, and it makes people more invested about what the game actually means. So that's something we take great pride in.

Strong: It's not just about, OK, this is Argentina's inexorable march. It's, what if? And being prepared for that, and if it doesn't come off, and if Argentina wins the game comfortably, then OK, fine. But that's something, as Stu said, we take an immense amount of pride in.

I think that's a mark of professionalism, is being prepared for all the eventualities. What if the left back scores an incredible goal? What if, multiple times, Cape Verde is coming from behind? All of those sorts of things, just being prepared. But then also reacting in the moment, and, I think, not getting caught in the trap of, well, this is how this game is supposed to play out, so we're just going to prepare for that, and allowing yourself to come in with a bit of a blank slate, be surprised, be amazed. Yes, give context to the fact that it is remarkable what Cape Verde is doing without disrespecting them by being bewildered by it, and not having any context to give on what they do.

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How would you describe the atmosphere in the stadium and what you saw from fans?

Strong: We're out amongst fans in the tribunal. That's something that's different in a World Cup. We're not in a TV booth; we're at a desk that's constructed in the stands, surrounded by fans, and so you're just using the restroom with the fans, and it was sort of a bemused bewilderment from these Argentine fans of, wait, what is going on here?

And then that exuberant, incredulous joy from the Cape Verde fans, and that's what's wonderful. What is wonderful about this sport is when it does surprise and amaze you. If things happen the way they are supposed to — in air quotes — it can be great, but it could also be kind of boring. That was so much more an enjoyable night than a professional routine 2-nil Argentina win.

(Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

What were the feelings and vibes between you two as you're watching this game unfold? Are you gesturing at each other? Silently making facial expressions to each other?

Strong: We're doing it live on television. At one point, I think we were both giggling. That's the thing: We don't hide our genuine emotion in the moment.

Holden: But yes, we're constantly in sync in those ways, but we're matching each other's energy. I just kept saying how much I love this game because I felt fortunate to be in that moment in that stadium, experiencing that, being on the call for that, being wrapped up in the emotion of it.

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I can't remember a game — I know the US games, certainly this tournament, have been some of our most fun ones to call. But that one stands right next to those because it's just a great example, as John said, of the beauty of this sport. The unpredictability, the emotion, how it can bring people together after the game, seeing the fans kind of from both sides hugging and celebrating and just reveling in what was an incredible moment. That's why we love being in those tribunals. You're surrounded by other broadcasters, and you're close to fans, and you're watching their reactions, and that enhances your experience and your reactions. You're bouncing off that. We're kind of jostling with each other and elbowing and laughing.

As the game goes to extra time, and we sprint to the bathroom and come back, it's like, "What is happening right now?" At halftime the first time, we're thinking, "Oh, this is Argentina just kind of cruising through. We're just going to manage this second [half] as well and try to keep our energy levels up.' And that quickly turned into, "Holy crap, we've got to shift the gear," and that's our main responsibility, is to be able to meet the moment in the right way.

Was there a moment when you realized that this game was going to be much closer than everyone else thought?

Holden: John asked me in my pregame hit, "What were the chances for Cape Verde?" And I said something to the effect of, "In their biggest game, they have to have a perfect game." But I would say as they got into halftime at 1-0, it didn't feel like Argentina were going to blow them out. And we came out at the start of the second half saying, "Look, if you keep them hanging around, there is that chance that they could do something." And they had shown in the group stages that they were not a team that was just going to fold. …

It got to a point, I think, in extra time, and John says, "Well, what happens next?" And I said, "I don't even want to pretend to know what's going to happen next because Cape Verde have achieved beyond expectations."

So I think, as John also alluded to, you have to give respect to the Cape Verdean players without being patronizing or dismissive of their abilities. And I think, while they were such an underdog, they had shown signs, and we had set that up early in the game about this is a team that doesn't lose often. They'd only lost one game in their last 18, but still, they're going up against the reigning World Cup champions. Even beyond my expectations, they performed at a level that will be remembered for years. I think that's why this game has become such a talking point.

As you were shifting gears, were you preparing for the possibility that you were calling Lionel Messi's last World Cup match?

Holden: That's in our minds.

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Strong: That was my lede into kickoff, was it could be his last. You're always mindful of that, you're always aware. We've done three World Cups. We've done a lot of these types of games where things become unexpected. We're very experienced, thankfully, in these moments.

It would be disingenuous to sit here and say, "Oh, we knew that was going to happen." But I think it would also be us not doing our jobs if we were completely bewildered and taken by surprise and unprepared for that eventuality. And for that matter, we were fully prepared, as we always are, for if it goes into a penalty shootout. That's that's what we do. That's our job. That's what it requires, and you just then hold on for dear life and follow the game where it takes you.

Holden: John nailed it, and it's something we talked about even in the World Cup final. I've heard him give this speech at broadcast journalism schools. You have to be willing within the game to throw all your notes, what you'd prepare for, out the window. And I think that's the case where, in the late stages of that game, we're not relying on our notes. We're just relying and reacting on what's happening. And, of course, we have stats and superlatives and different things, but we're more so just being fans at that moment and taking the viewers along for a ride and living in it.

(Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

What moment from that match stands out the most to you less than 24 hours later?

Holden: I got in the car about 30 minutes ago, and I said, "I've been replaying that goal from Cape Verde in my head for the last, whatever, 16 hours straight." We had a perfect view of it, [Sidny Lopes] Cabral's second goal that tied the game. I think, just under the circumstance where everybody's like, "OK, Argentina scored that game over now," and then they pulled off one of the best goals in World Cup history — that moment stands out for me. When they tied it and just seeing him running into the stands, celebrating with — what I think we all assume at this point is — his girlfriend.

Strong: One of my favorite things of Argentina games — and it's unique to Argentina's fan base — is the shirtless male, and it was like, dads and sons. And it was wonderful just being on the concourse after the game, seeing the fans and sort of their exhausted exuberance, that emotionally spent joy. And the fact that in so many ways, everyone comes out of there with a smile. Obviously, Cape Verde, disappointed they didn't win but, I think, immensely proud of what they had done. And everyone from Argentina [looked] terrified by what has happened but thrilled they're going to the next round.

What did you think of Vozinha’s performance, especially for someone whose nickname basically translates to Granny?

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Strong: That's the power of the World Cup, first of all. He could have had a wonderful performance in a league game in the Portuguese second tier, and no one would have noticed. You put together a great performance in the World Cup, and it changes your life. I think it also, again, comes back to not just our preparation, but our approach in general to these games is to not fall in the trap of, "Oh, this guy doesn't play for a big-time European club. Oh, this guy isn't already a big star, so we're not going to worry about him, and we're not going to worry about his story and his background, and we're not going to be prepared to celebrate him."

You need to be prepared for any player on the field to be the star. And he did that in that first game against Spain. You assume when you're playing Messi and when you're playing Argentina, you're going to have to come up with a couple big moments when you're a goalkeeper. So that's what's very fun, is to try to, even if I'm not launching into a very long soliloquy about his whole life story, just to be able to celebrate his performance and celebrate him.

Holden: We talk about these players who get on this big stage that they can normally get moves into big clubs or change their transfer value. For a 40-year-old goalkeeper, the moves are probably not there. So he has, in fact, changed his entire life commercially, sponsorship wise. He's going to make a lot of money off this tournament, and I just think that that's awesome for a guy who's pretty much a journeyman and was previously not known around the world and has become this viral sensation, and that is, as John said, the true beauty of the World Cup.

Is this one of the best World Cup matches you've ever called?

Strong: Oh, for sure. Until the next one.

Holden: Until the next one. But that's our challenge, honestly. We have all these amazing games, and yet, now we've got to turn around much like players would, in essence, and just move on to the next one. And I think we'll have much more time after these [games] are done to process and enjoy what it was.

But we are trying to live in the moment and recognize when we see brilliance, because you still have to have that wonderment and to be able to convey that. But if we act like we've seen it before and that we aren't understanding what that is, then we're not going to convey that genuine type of emotion like we did [Friday] night.