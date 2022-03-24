FIFA Men's World Cup World Cup 2022: USMNT set on finishing qualifying mission 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Laken Litman

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Everyone is tired of the narrative at this point: the U.S. Men’s National Team and the fear of missing out on another World Cup.

It’s a storyline that will remain omnipresent until the USMNT qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after failing to clinch a spot on soccer’s biggest stage four years ago. The U.S. are on the brink of avenging that historic disappointment this week, with the final qualifying window beginning Thursday against Mexico at Estadio Azteca. The Americans host Panama three days later in Orlando, Florida (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1/FOX Sports app), and then play at Costa Rica on Wednesday.

The top three teams in the CONCACAF standings will automatically go to Qatar, and the fourth-place team will compete in an international playoff. Canada are on top of the group with 25 points, the U.S. and Mexico are tied at 21, Panama are fourth with 17, and Costa Rica are fifth with 16.

There are several scenarios in which the U.S. could claim their place in the tournament over the next week, but the most important thing is securing at least four of a possible nine points. That would guarantee a top-three finish and a trip to Qatar.

Therein lies the overarching plot of FOMO.

This couldn’t be a tougher or more important qualifying window for the U.S., who have never won a qualifying match in Mexico or Costa Rica. Not to mention the pressure and buildup that will come with needing to beat Panama and secure three points at home.

If enough things go wrong, missing out on consecutive World Cups is not totally out of the realm of possibility.

But the USMNT players, most of whom were not on the roster that lost to Trinidad and Tobago nearly five years ago to solidify the team’s absence from the 2018 World Cup, appear as confident as ever.

"Fear is not sensed within the group," said winger Paul Arriola, who was on that team in 2017. "We are a group that’s very confident in ourselves and in our own ability. We feel very confident that we will qualify."

Added center-back Walker Zimmerman: "We accept that responsibility. We know it’s our job to qualify. And that’s our expectation."

And midfielder Tyler Adams: "There’s no fear. There’s no fear at all."

Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only player on this roster who has been to a World Cup. Coach Gregg Berhalter has put together a young group, with an average age of 24. But it’s not an inexperienced group, with more guys playing in the Champions League than on any U.S. team before it. Players understand the stakes and the expectations — and that these next three games are about more than just qualifying for a World Cup.

"It’s about winning games, changing the way people see the U.S., and at the same time, I think of this game coming up [against Mexico] as a great opportunity for us to go out there and show that we are continuously growing collectively and getting better as a nation," Arriola said. "I don’t sense any fear within the group."

The U.S. won’t head into these daunting matches unscathed. The Americans will be without key injured players Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest and Brenden Aaronson. Plus, five players are sitting on a yellow card.

But the quickest way for current players to stop answering questions about the previous qualifying cycle is to win. The U.S. have beaten Mexico three times over the past year, including in qualifying in November. That gives the USMNT motivation and confidence that they can beat El Tri — and become the first group of U.S. players to beat their rivals in a qualifier in Azteca.

"For us, it’s about getting the maximum points as quick as we can," Arriola said. "Our goal is to qualify. For us, I think we plan on going down to Mexico to win the game, and then do it at home again, and then do it in Costa Rica. And by then, we’ll be qualified, so for us, the mentality is to go full-throttle, no matter who’s playing.

"We have the right mentality, and we believe within this group that we can accomplish what we need to."

Do that, and there certainly won’t be any fear of missing out.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously covered college football, college basketball, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and the Olympics at Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. Her first book, written in partnership with Rizzoli and Sports Illustrated and titled "Strong Like a Woman," will be published this spring marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

