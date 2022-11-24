FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: Netherlands vs. Ecuador 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Group A features a matchup between the Netherlands and Ecuador on Friday.

The Netherlands won their opening match with a 2-0 victory over Senegal. Ecuador also won, dominating hosts Qatar for a 2-0 victory.

The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10 times. Despite its rich history, the Dutch actually failed to qualify in 2018. In 2014, the Netherlands lost in the semifinals, and in 2010 the team was runners-up to Spain.

This year’s squad features talented players like Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, who is considered one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the world.

Ecuador did not qualify for the World Cup in 2018 and will look to advance past the round of 16 for the first time. Ecuador advanced past the group stage once, doing so in 2006 and then losing to England in the round of 16.

Here's how to bet the Netherlands-Ecuador match, from the moneyline, draw, and Over/Under total odds (with odds via FOX Bet).

Senegal vs. Netherlands Highlights Senegal and the Netherlands faced off in the World Cup, here's the recap.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador (11 a.m ET Friday, November 25, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Netherlands: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Ecuador: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Draw: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under: -143 (bet $10 to win $17.00 total)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more