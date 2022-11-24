FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: Netherlands vs. Ecuador
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Netherlands vs. Ecuador

5 mins ago

Group A features a matchup between the Netherlands and Ecuador on Friday.

The Netherlands won their opening match with a 2-0 victory over Senegal. Ecuador also won, dominating hosts Qatar for a 2-0 victory.

The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10 times. Despite its rich history, the Dutch actually failed to qualify in 2018. In 2014, the Netherlands lost in the semifinals, and in 2010 the team was runners-up to Spain

This year’s squad features talented players like Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, who is considered one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the world.

Ecuador did not qualify for the World Cup in 2018 and will look to advance past the round of 16 for the first time. Ecuador advanced past the group stage once, doing so in 2006 and then losing to England in the round of 16.

Here's how to bet the Netherlands-Ecuador match, from the moneyline, draw, and Over/Under total odds (with odds via FOX Bet).

Netherlands vs. Ecuador (11 a.m ET Friday, November 25, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Netherlands: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)
Ecuador: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Draw: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under: -143 (bet $10 to win $17.00 total)

