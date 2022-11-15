FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: Messi, Neymar, Mbappe lead Golden Ball futures lines 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off at the end of this week, which means soccer futures bettors are looking for fun ways to make money!

One of those bets would be the Golden Ball, the award presented to the best player in the tournament.

Will the 2014 Golden Ball winner, Lionel Messi, take home the trophy for the second time in his last World Cup? Will Neymar or Mbappe lead their hopeful squads and take home the award? Does Ronaldo have a shot in his fifth and, most likely, final World Cup?

As the World Cup approaches, let's take a look at the Golden Ball odds for the top players in the world (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 GOLDEN BALL*

Lionel Messi: +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

Neymar: +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Kylian Mbappe: +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Karim Benzema : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Kevin De Bruyne: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Harry Kane: +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Vinicius Junior: +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Cristiano Ronaldo: +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Lautaro Martinez : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Raphinha: +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Richarlison : +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Christian Eriksen: +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Federico Valverde: +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Bernando Silva: +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Phil Foden : +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

*Odds as of 11/14/2022

- Neymar is the leader of a Brazil team with the best odds to win the World Cup (+375 at FOX Bet). Your team must make a deep run in Qatar to win the Golden Ball. Although there are a lot of stars on this Brazil team, Neymar being the premiere goalscorer gives him the best chance to win the prestigious award.

- Lionel Messi took home the award in 2014 and is looking to do so again in his final World Cup. With the best odds to win the award at only +800 at FOX Bet, the Argentine superstar is hoping for a lengthy stay in Qatar. As of late, Argentina has struggled against European competition, but if they can figure things out, Messi will be the man to beat.

- Harry Kane, the 2018 Golden Boot winner, is also determined to add to his trophy case. After scoring six goals in the 2018 World Cup, the English star hopes to guide his country to a title. If Kane can carry England deep into the tournament, he will also have a golden opportunity to win the Golden Ball award.

