FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 Odds: How to bet United States vs. Wales 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Group B features a matchup between the United States Men's National Team and Wales in both teams' opening game in Qatar.

The USMNT is 8-19-6 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 11th tournament appearance, with its last one coming in 2014.

Chelsea’s and America's star Christian Pulisic is currently sitting at +15000 to win the Golden Boot at FOX Bet.

The USA is currently listed at +10000 to win the World Cup at FOX Bet, the 18th best out of qualifying teams.



Wales is 1-1-3 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. The team will be captained by former Tottenham and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, who recently won the MLS Cup with LAFC.

Wales is also listed at +10000 to win the World Cup at FOX Bet.

Here's how to bet the United States-Wales match, including the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick.

United States vs. Wales (2 p.m. ET Monday, November 21, FOX and FOX Sports App)

United States: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Wales: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Draw: +187 ( bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Over/Under Total Goals – 1.5

Over: -200 (bet $10 to win $15.00 total)

Under: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

Wales, which qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1958, is battle-tested, having faced the likes of Belgium, Netherlands and other World Cup teams in 2022. That’s the good news. The bad news? They went 2-5-1, with wins over Ukraine and Austria. And neither of those teams qualified for the World Cup.

Everyone knows star Gareth Bale, one of LAFC's heroes in the MLS Cup. But the U.S. has a more talented roster with more depth. Will the youngest team in the field — the USMNT — come out playing with reckless abandon and surprise Wales? Or will they come out nervous and tight, with the lack of experience being a major factor?

The youngest team in the 2018 World Cup, Nigeria, lost its opener 2-0 to Croatia. Belgium, the youngest team in the 2014 World Cup, won its first game 3-0 against Panama and advanced all the way to the semifinals, losing to France.

I like the United States to pull out a 2-1 victory here, so I will make an exact score bet. The wager is definitely worth a sprinkle, especially at 9-1 odds. If you want to go a safer route, take the USMNT to just win, at +145 at FOX Bet.

PICK: United States wins 2-1 (+900 on FOX Bet)

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more