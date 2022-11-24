FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Qatar-Senegal
Qatar and Senegal will face each other in the second match in Group A. 

Qatar lost its opening match 0-2 to Ecuador. Despite 2022 being Qatar’s first World Cup appearance, manager Félix Sánchez has a wealth of experience with the nation’s footballers. The Spanish native was a youth coach for Barcelona for 10 years before moving to Qatar in 2006. Since moving there, he coached the under-19 and under-23 teams before being named the senior side manager in 2017. 

Senegal is making its third appearance in a World Cup, with its best finish coming in 2002 when they made the quarterfinals. This year’s team features talented players outside of star Sadio Mané, such as Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly and AC Milan defender Fodé Ballo-Touré. Unfortunately, Mané will miss the World Cup due to an injury.

Senegal lost its first match to the Netherlands, 2-0.

Let's jump into how to bet the Qatar-Senegal match, from the moneyline, draw, and Over/Under total odds (with odds via FOX Bet).

Senegal vs. Netherlands Highlights

Senegal and the Netherlands recap.

Qatar vs. Senegal (8 a.m. ET Friday, November 25, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Qatar: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Senegal: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)
Draw: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Under: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Three Things You Need To Know About Qatar

Three Things You Need To Know About Qatar
Alexi Lalas breaks down three things we need to know about Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

