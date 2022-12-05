FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal-Switzerland 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Portugal and Switzerland will play each other Tuesday as each national team looks to end quarterfinal droughts.

The Seleção das Quinas ("The Selection of the Shields") are looking to advance past the knockout stage for the first time since 2006 when Portugal finished fourth.

The La Nati (Switzerland's "national team") is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1954.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has scored two goals and Cristiano Ronaldo once for Portugal in Qatar. Ronaldo is a two-time Ballon d'Or winner and was the 2008 FIFA world player of the year.

Portugal finished first in Group H with six points, defeating Ghana and Uruguay and losing to South Korea.

Switzerland finished second in Group G with six points, defeating Serbia and Cameroon and losing to Brazil. Forward Breel Embolo has scored two goals for the Swiss in Qatar.

Here's how to bet the Portugal-Switzerland match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (all odds via FOX Bet).

Portugal vs. Switzerland (1 p.m. ET Tuesday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Portugal: -120 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Switzerland: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total

Over/Under Total Odds — 2.5

Over: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Under: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre :

Switzerland has proven to be a tough out for any team in World Cup play, and Portugal feels primed for another upset after closing the group phase with a loss to South Korea.

PICK: Switzerland (+310 at FOX Bet) to win



