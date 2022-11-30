FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Ghana vs. Uruguay
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Ghana vs. Uruguay

The winner of Friday's Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay advances to the Round of 16. 

Ghana would also qualify with a draw unless South Korea beats Portugal (which already clinched a spot in the knockout stage) and wins a second-place tiebreaker.

Ghana is making just its fourth World Cup appearance, but it has made the most of its short time in the tournament. The Black Stars have made the Round of 16 in two of its three previous World Cup appearances and made the quarterfinals in 2010. 

A player to watch is forward Iñaki Williams, a staple for La Liga side Athletic Bilbao since 2014.

This is Uruguay’s 14th tournament appearance, having won it all twice – in 1930 as the host nation and then in 1950. Uruguay has also had recent success in the tournament, making the quarterfinals in 2018, the Round of 16 in 2014 and the semifinals in 2010. 

Uruguay is led by former Barcelona star Luis Suárez, who has scored seven goals across three previous World Cups. Other Uruguayan players to watch out for are Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez and Real Madrid’s Federico Santiago Valverde

Uruguay has yet to score a goal in Qatar, but they are the favorite coming into this matchup.

Here's how to bet the Ghana-Uruguay match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (with odds via FOX Bet). 

Ghana vs. Uruguay (10 a.m. ET Friday, FS1)

Ghana: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Uruguay: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total) 
Draw: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: -111 (bet $10 to win $19.01 total)
Under: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

Pick via Fox Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre

Ghana is no pushover, as they showed by beating the Koreans. Uruguay can leapfrog them with a win but have been disappointing so far, and a tie won’t help them advance. Taking the Black Stars in this match is your best bet. 

PICK: Ghana (+340 at FOX Bet) to win 

