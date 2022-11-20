FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 Expert Predictions: How far will USMNT go?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Expert Predictions: How far will USMNT go?

1 hour ago

The United States men's national team is back at the FIFA World Cup for the first time in eight years and expectations will be high for arguably the wealthiest crop of young talent the country has ever produced. But what does a successful tournament actually look like for Gregg Berhalter's side? 

We asked that question to our World Cup analysts here at FOX Sports. Here's what they said.

What does success look like for the USMNT? How far do you predict they will go in the tournament?

Stu Holden: Quarterfinals and Round of 16.

Landon Donovan: Getting out of the group is still the measure of success for us and I believe we will get out of the group.

[Meet every team in Group B alongside the USMNT]

Carli Lloyd: If the USMNT can win their first game against Wales, that will be the deciding factor if they make it out of their group. They need a win to start the tournament to gain confidence to face England next. I do think it is possible for them to make it out of their group and reach the round of 16. It will be up to them how well they are playing together and if they believe in their hearts that they can go far.

Aly Wagner: I think success is getting to the Round of 16, and I think that’s where they get. Assuming the Netherlands finish first in their group, it’s possible that they could past the Netherlands, but that’s a really big ask, so I think the Round of 16 is far how they go.

Chad Ochocinco: Success for me is the USMNT making it out of their group. They have a competitive group, but I think USA will make it out.

Alexi Lalas talks expectations for the USMNT

Alexi Lalas talks expectations for the USMNT
FOX Sports Soccer Analyst Alexi Lalas joins Craig Carton to preview the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lalas previews USA vs Wales and what we can expect from the young US Men's team.

Doug McIntyre: Four years after not qualifying at all, the bare minimum — getting out of the group — would have to be considered a success. I’m not sure even the most optimistic American fan expects the U.S. to top a quartet that includes England (although the USMNT did exactly that in 2010) and they would be a distinct underdog in a potential round of 16 matchup with the Netherlands. For a U.S. team hasn’t won a knockout game in 20 years, beating anyone in the second round would be not just a success, but a triumph.

Martin Rogers: Same as always — getting out of the group. A run to the round of 16, or better, would set things up beautifully for 2026.

Kelly Smith: With a young but talented squad, the USMNT is building and the next World Cup is where they’ll likely find genuine success. Group B is tough, but they should have the quality to get out of it; anything past the Round of 16 is likely to be considered a real success.

Maurice Edu: I'm an optimist and bullish on this group and I think a quarterfinal finish is possible. It starts with getting out of the group and the confidence that comes with that will give this team the belief they can beat anyone.

Eniola Aluko: Success for the USMNT is quarterfinals. England, Wales and Iran is a tough group and I think US will need to get a good result against Wales to have any chance of getting out the group. If they do and reach quarterfinals that’s a big achievement in my opinion. 

Warren Barton: I think for them, it's got to be at least into the Last 16. It's a tough group, potentially, but I think if they play it right, they're more than capable of beating everyone but England! I think they've got the capabilities of doing very well.

2022 FIFA World Cup preview: Group B

2022 FIFA World Cup preview: Group B
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse break down Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will feature USMNT, Iran, England, and Wales.

More expert picks:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Qatar vs. Ecuador
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Qatar vs. Ecuador

28 mins ago
Unorthodox Tyler Adams captaincy makes sense for USMNT
FIFA World Cup 2022

Unorthodox Tyler Adams captaincy makes sense for USMNT

1 hour ago
'Go, go, USA!': How Landon Donovan's 2010 World Cup goal became iconic
FIFA World Cup 2022

'Go, go, USA!': How Landon Donovan's 2010 World Cup goal became iconic

1 hour ago
Late shift: How USMNT is preparing for 10 p.m. local start times at World Cup 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022

Late shift: How USMNT is preparing for 10 p.m. local start times at World Cup 2022

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 Group G Team Guides: Cameroon
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Group G Team Guides: Cameroon

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes