FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Daily: Sweden ends U.S. dream in dramatic fashion Updated Aug. 6, 2023 9:35 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States will not advance to the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time ever after losing in penalties to Sweden in heartbreaking fashion.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands beat South Africa, 2-0, to set up a heavyweight matchup with Spain.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Day 2 of the knockout stage and a look-ahead to Day 3:

LOOKING AHEAD

ADVERTISEMENT

— The United States was eliminated before the semifinal of a major tournament for the second time, with both eliminations coming against Sweden on penalties (2016 Olympic quarterfinal).

Read more: USA's three-peat dream ends in heartbreaking shootout loss to Sweden

Sweden-United States highlights

— This is the lowest-ever finish for the United States at the Women's World Cup. Entering Sunday, it had never finished lower than third place in the previous eight World Cups.

Read more: USWNT run of dominance ends in painfully early World Cup exit

— Sweden advanced to the quarterfinals for the third time in the last four Women's World Cups and for the first time in a penalty shootout. It lost its last and only shootout against China in 1995.

Read more: United States vs. Sweden highlights: Sweden triumphs on penalty kicks

— The Netherlands will play in the Women's World Cup quarterfinals for the second consecutive tournament after beating South Africa 2-0. It will play Spain — a team it has never played in a Women's World Cup, Olympics or the Euros — on Thursday (coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 9 p.m. on FOX)

Read more: Netherlands seals quarters spot thanks to horrendous GK error

Netherlands-South Africa highlights

— Jill Roord scored her fifth career Women's World Cup goal, which made her the Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer in the tournament. Her teammate, Lieke Martens, previously held the record.

Read more: Netherlands vs. South Africa highlights: Dutch advance with 2-0 win

— Australia's captain and star striker Sam Kerr will make her 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup debut against Denmark on Monday. "I'm really excited. I will play," said Kerr, who has been sidelined with a calf injury, in an interview with Australia's Nine TV network.

— Keira Walsh trained with England ahead of its round of 16 clash with Nigeria . Walsh suffered a knee injury in the Lionesses’ second game of the group stage.

Read more: Keira Walsh trains with England ahead of Women's World Cup knockout game against Nigeria

— Julie Ertz, the United States' defensive anchor, has likely played her last match for the USWNT. "I think for me it is just emotional, because it is probably the last game ever being able to have the honor to wear this crest," Ertz told FOX's Jenny Taft after Sunday's match.

Read more: Julie Ertz: Sweden loss was 'probably the last game' with USWNT

— The USWNT might have been unlucky against Sweden, but the team put itself in a bad position with its play in the group stage, Martin Rogers writes.

— What does the USWNT's future look like after a heartbreaking exit in the round of 16? Doug McIntyre looks ahead.

Postgame Interviews: The USWNT reflects on being ELIMINATED by Sweden in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

RECAPPING THE DAY

Assist of the Day: Martens sets up the winner

Did Lineth Beerensteyn score the Netherlands' match-winner because of an egregious keeper error? Undoubtedly, but the only reason she was even able to get a shot off was Lieke Martens' beautiful through ball … and it was the only assist of the day.

Netherlands' Lineth Enid Fabienne Beerensteyn scores goal vs. South Africa in 68' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Save of the Day: Musovic denies USA of history

Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic made 11 saves for Sweden against the U.S. on Sunday (excluding the shootout), the most by a goalkeeper in any game in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Her best came in the 33rd minute, when Lindsey Horan fired a powerful shot toward her net. Musovic reacted and kept the match level.

She saved another great opportunity for the U.S. in the 88th minute.

Goal of the Day: Alyssa Naeher converts from the spot

It wasn't the match-winner — it didn't even come in a win. But any time a goalkeeper scores, it's an earth-shattering event.

Must-See Moment: Goal line technology calls it

What looked like another Naeher near-save was called a goal after goal-line technology confirmed the ball fully crossed the goal line. So, in the end, it was a delayed celebration for Sweden, but it's safe to assume they're not too upset about it.

FOX Sports research numbers to know

3 – England is one of three teams to win all three group-stage games (along with Japan and Sweden.) The Lionesses' breakout star Lauren James looks to add to her three goals and three assists from the group stage. In its last group game against China, England switched to a back three (3-5-2), will it revert to its traditional 4-4-2 for the Super Falcons in Brisbane?

England vs. Nigeria (coverage begins at 3 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 3:30 a.m on FS1)

7 – Number of Matildas (Mackenzie Arnold, Steph Catley, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Hunt, Ellie Carpenter, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord) to play every minute (270 minutes) of the group stage — the most of any team.

Australia vs. Denmark (coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 6:30 a.m. on FS1)

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup

share