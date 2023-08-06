Keira Walsh trains with England ahead of Women's World Cup knockout game against Nigeria
Keira Walsh gave England a potential boost ahead of its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 clash with Nigeria when the midfielder was able to train with the team Sunday, one day before the elimination match.
Walsh suffered a knee injury that initially appeared severe in England’s 1-0 win against Denmark in the Lionesses’ second game of the group stage. Scans showed she did not damage her ACL, but it wasn't clear if Walsh would be able to play again this tournament.
Walsh, who plays for Barcelona, participated in individual training to return to playing form and finally joined her teammates in Sunday's practice. England plays Nigeria on Monday in Brisbane, Australia, in the round of 16 (3:30 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
England did not reveal if Walsh, the highest-paid player in women's soccer, will play against Nigeria.
Walsh joined Barcelona from Manchester City last year for a reported record fee of 400,000 pounds ($513,000), a record for women's soccer.
Despite fears England would not be able to replace Walsh, the Lionesses produced their best performance of the tournament in their final group game by beating China 6-1.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
