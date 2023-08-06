FIFA Women's World Cup
Keira Walsh trains with England ahead of Women's World Cup knockout game against Nigeria
FIFA Women's World Cup

Keira Walsh trains with England ahead of Women's World Cup knockout game against Nigeria

Published Aug. 6, 2023 3:54 a.m. ET

Keira Walsh gave England a potential boost ahead of its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 clash with Nigeria when the midfielder was able to train with the team Sunday, one day before the elimination match.

Walsh suffered a knee injury that initially appeared severe in England’s 1-0 win against Denmark in the Lionesses’ second game of the group stage. Scans showed she did not damage her ACL, but it wasn't clear if Walsh would be able to play again this tournament.

Walsh, who plays for Barcelona, participated in individual training to return to playing form and finally joined her teammates in Sunday's practice. England plays Nigeria on Monday in Brisbane, Australia, in the round of 16 (3:30 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

England did not reveal if Walsh, the highest-paid player in women's soccer, will play against Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walsh joined Barcelona from Manchester City last year for a reported record fee of 400,000 pounds ($513,000), a record for women's soccer.

Despite fears England would not be able to replace Walsh, the Lionesses produced their best performance of the tournament in their final group game by beating China 6-1.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
England
Keira Walsh
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA shakes up lineup vs. Sweden, Emily Sonnett get first start of World Cup

USA shakes up lineup vs. Sweden, Emily Sonnett get first start of World Cup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes