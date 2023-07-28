FIFA Women's World Cup
England wins again, beating Denmark 1-0, but loses yet another key piece
Updated Jul. 28, 2023 6:59 a.m. ET
Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Insider

England collected its second straight victory at the Women's World Cup, outlasting Denmark 1-0 in Sydney on Friday, despite suffering the devastating loss of star midfielder Keira Walsh to an apparent knee injury.

Walsh, who plays her club soccer for Barcelona, went to ground in the 38th minute in visible distress and was seen telling medical staff, "I've done my knee," before being stretchered off the field.

In the build-up to the tournament several members of the Lionesses' European Championship winning squad were ruled out through various injuries, with Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby all missing the trip to Australia and New Zealand.

Walsh has been a hugely influential performer for coach Sarina Wiegman's group, and her departure left some of her teammates visibly shaken.

Despite enjoying the best of the action, England had to survive a late scare when Denmark forward Amalie Vangsgaard rattled the post from a fierce header with three minutes left.

Earlier, England had taken the lead after just six minutes, when Lauren James struck a fine effort from the edge of the penalty area that flew into the top corner of Lene Christensen's goal.

The result did not immediately ensure England safe passage to the round of 16, pending Friday's later game between China and Haiti in Adelaide. However, a point or better against China on Wednesday (7 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) would ensure the European champions finish top of the group, to set up a second-round clash that could pit them against either co-host Australia, Olympic champion Canada or tournament surprise Nigeria.

England vs. Denmark highlights

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.

England
Denmark
FIFA Women's World Cup
