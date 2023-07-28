FIFA Women's World Cup
England vs. Denmark live updates: England strikes early
England vs. Denmark live updates: England strikes early

Updated Jul. 28, 2023 4:48 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Friday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), as Group D's England and Denmark teams compete in a matchup at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia. 

According to FIFA, England is the No. 4 ranked team in the world and Denmark is ranked No. 13. Neither squad has captured a World Cup title.

Denmark has a key player in Pernille Harder, who has been named UEFA Player of the Year twice, while England will be missing a pair of key players in captain Leah Williamson and Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead, both of whom are not on the roster due to ACL injuries. 

Follow our live coverage below!

England 1, Denmark 0

6' Goal!

Lauren James scores the first goal of the match.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

The Lionesses starting lineup

La Nati starting lineup

England is ready to roll

The Lionesses look locked in during pregame warmups.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FIFA Women's World Cup
England
Denmark
