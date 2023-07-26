FIFA Women's World Cup United States vs. Netherlands live updates: Dutch leading 1-0 Updated Jul. 26, 2023 10:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Wednesday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with a highly anticipated Group E tussle between the United States and the Netherlands at New Zealand's Wellington Regional Stadium.

The Netherlands led at the break, 1-0, after a hard-fought first half by both sides.

The second half is underway, as the U.S. aims to regroup and go for the comeback victory.

Check out our live coverage below, including live analysis from FOX Sports' Michael Cohen !

United States vs. Netherlands

45': Rose Lavelle enters

After starting on the bench Wednesday, Lavelle came on in the second half to give the U.S. a much-needed spark. She has also scored against the Netherlands the past three times the two teams have met.

Halftime

Some issues for Vlatko Andonovski to address at halftime:

The U.S. press defensively. The front three of Morgan, Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman were really disconnected up front. There was no cohesion to the way those three are trying to pressure the Dutch back line, and that allowed the Netherlands to play passes into midfield far too easily. Rodman in particular looked confused about where she should be playing when the Dutch have the ball. And, to be fair, that's not entirely unexpected. The United States is so used to dominating possession in most of its matches that players aren't accustomed to having just 39% of possession as the U.S. does so far. They're playing from a position that's uncomfortable.

The space in midfield. Perhaps the USWNT back line was afraid of having balls played over their head due to the wind, but there always seemed to be a huge gap between the lines of the U.S. formation. The back four need to step higher up the field and compact the space, reducing the overall distance between themselves and the Morgan/Smith/Rodman front line. This will help the press, close down the passing lanes in midfield and make it tougher for the Dutch to build through the middle.

Consider a change in formation. The idea of having three forwards against the three Dutch defenders is enticing, but the United States has been unable to take advantage thus far. And the result is being one player light in midfield. Fair to wonder if Andonovski will change shape to either a 4-4-2 or 4-5-1 to get an extra body in midfield and match numbers with numbers in that part of the pitch.

35': Missed opportunities

Similar design on both corner kicks from the USWNT. The goal was to create a flicked header at the near post. To reduce the number of bodies in that part of the field, the U.S. peeled a player from the goal line toward the top of the box in hopes of dragging a defender away from the fray. It was a smart design, but ultimately unsuccessful.

Elsewhere, the U.S. was getting stretched defensively. The distance between Alex Morgan on the front line and the USWNT's four defenders was 50 yards at times. This gave the Dutch a lot of space in midfields between the lines.

The U.S. has handled the ball 39% of the time thus far, while the Netherlands were in control 61% of the first half. Similarly, the Americans trailed the Dutch in total shots (9:2) and shots on goal (2:1) in the first 45 minutes.

29': What could have been

The Netherlands' Dominique Janssen nearly put her team up 2-0, but her shot from outside the box was just a bit high.

22': No quit

Our first look at a corner kick against this wind was a really nice driven ball from USWNT midfielder Savannah DeMelo. She opted for a flat delivery instead of a bending the ball, a smart strategy to combat the stiff breeze.

17': Goal! Dutch take the lead

The Netherlands were on the board first, courtesy of Jill Roord's low strike from the top of the box. The space was created when forward Lieke Martens made a beautiful turn in midfield to bypass the USWNT's midfield line. That gave the Dutch a numerical advantage as they crossed to the final third, and Roord found the lower corner on a shot from a central position.

This was the first time the U.S. has been scored on first in a World Cup match since 2011. It was also the first time the USWNT has trailed in a World Cup match in its last 18 tournament games (including today). Headed into Wednesday, the USWNT is 2-0-4 all-time when allowing a goal first.

9': Applying pressure early

The USWNT was marking Dutch holding midfielder Jackie Groenen with DeMelo. Because the Dutch are only playing with one holding midfielder, this made it difficult for them to build from the back.

3': Finding a rhythm

Right out of the gate, the wind was certainly a significant storyline for this match. In adverse conditions, coaches often encourage their players to keep the ball on the ground and reduce the number of aerial passes.

That tends to favor the squad with more technical players who can break down defenses using tight passing combinations instead of crosses that can be flown off target by the wind.

1': Let's go!

Just like that, things were underway in New Zealand.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Looking the part

Things were business as usual for the U.S. ahead of the much-talked-about match.

Starting XI

Both squads unveiled their starting lineups ahead of all the action.

Lavelle started on the bench in Wednesday’s rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, in which she scored the decisive second goal for the U.S. Lavelle also started on the bench in the team's opener Friday, her first match for club or country in over three months.

Lavelle said Tuesday that she could play the full 90 minutes if USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski asked her to, but Andonovski’s lineup suggests he’s willing to stay patient.

The Dutch were led by defender Stefanie van der Gragt — who scored the winning goal in the team's opener — midfielders Sherida Spitse and Daniëlle van de Donk , and forward Martens , each of whom have made well more than 100 caps.

Star power

Four players in Wednesday's startling lineup — Alyssa Naeher, Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz and Morgan — also started against the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup final, while Naeher, Dunn, Ertz and Lindsey Horan started against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Eyes on the prize

The USWNT is trying to do accomplish a feat that no men's or women's team has before: win three consecutive World Cups.

