Japan vs. Costa Rica live updates: Naomoto, Fujino give Japan 2-0 lead over Costa Rica

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Tuesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a Group C match between Japan and Costa Rica at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Two goals in two minutes, from Hikaru Naomoto and 19-year-old Aoba Fujino, gave Japan a 2-0 first half lead.

Japan, which is led by captain Saki Kumagai and star midfielders Hina Sugita and Yui Hasegawa , is looking to build on momentum from last week after dominating its first match of the group stage against Zambia, 5-0.

On the other side, Costa Rica is aiming to bounce back after dropping last week's opener to Spain , 3-0. Las Ticas are led by Priscila Chinchilla , Melissa Herrera and 29-year-old Raquel "Rocky" Rodriguez, who is in the prime of her career and a game-changer in central midfield after recovering from a sprained MCL just in time for this year's tournament.

Japan — a former World Cup champion (2011) and unanimous favorite to make it out of the group — is the No. 11 ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while Costa Rica is ranked No. 36.

Japan vs. Costa Rica

27': First one down

Fujino beat defender Mariana Benavides at the near post to score her first FIFA Women's World Cup goal, giving Japan an early 2-0 lead.

24': Goal

Hikaru Naomoto put Japan up 1-0 after evading a sliding Costa Rica defender and capitalizing on an open lane for the goal.

11': Corner kick

A well-placed corner kick from 19-year-old Aoba Fujino was almost successfully converted after it found Saki Kumagai, who sent a speeding header toward Costa Rica goalie Daniela Solera.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here . Find the latest scores here .

