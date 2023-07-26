FIFA Women's World Cup
Spain vs. Zambia live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays
FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain vs. Zambia live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays

Updated Jul. 26, 2023 3:43 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Wednesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a matchup between Group C's Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in New Zealand.

Spain — a unanimous favorite to make it out of the group — is led by two-time two Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Jennifer Hermoso. Putellas will make her first start of the tournament as La Roja aims to build on last week's 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.

On the other side, Zambia is one of the eight debutantes in this year's tournament and is aiming for a bounce-back performance after falling to other group favorite Japan, 5-0, in last week's opener. The Copper Queens are headlined by star forwards Barbra Banda (captain), Grace Chanda and Racheal Kundananji.

Follow our live coverage below!

Spain vs. Zambia 

9': Goal

Spain was first on the board with a goal from Teresa Abilleira.


PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FIFA Women's World Cup
Spain
Zambia
