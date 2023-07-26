FIFA Women's World Cup Spain vs. Zambia live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays Updated Jul. 26, 2023 3:43 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Wednesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a matchup between Group C's Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in New Zealand.

Spain — a unanimous favorite to make it out of the group — is led by two-time two Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas , Aitana Bonmati and Jennifer Hermoso . Putellas will make her first start of the tournament as La Roja aims to build on last week's 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.

On the other side, Zambia is one of the eight debutantes in this year's tournament and is aiming for a bounce-back performance after falling to other group favorite Japan, 5-0, in last week's opener. The Copper Queens are headlined by star forwards Barbra Banda (captain), Grace Chanda and Racheal Kundananji .

Follow our live coverage below!

Spain vs. Zambia

9': Goal

Spain was first on the board with a goal from Teresa Abilleira.



PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

