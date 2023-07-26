Women's World Cup Daily: Spain continues dominance; Japan emerges as contender
Spain continued its dominance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a commanding 5-0 win over Zambia, but the winner of Group C won't be decided until next week after Japan beat Costa Rica, 2-0.
Here's a recap of everything that happened on Day 7 of the tournament, along with a look-ahead to Day 8, which will be headlined by a rematch of the 2019 Women's World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands.
WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED
— Japan and Spain advanced to the round of 16 with their wins. The two contenders will face off for top spot in Group C on Monday. Zambia and Costa Rica were eliminated from advancing.
— Aoba Fujino became Japan's youngest goalscorer at a women's World Cup at 19 years and 18 days. The previous record was held by Yuki Nagasato, who was 20 years and 61 days old at the 2007 Women's World Cup. She also became the second teenager to score at this year's tournament after Colombia's Linda Caicedo (18 years, 153 days).
Read more: Japan vs. Costa Rica highlights: Japan defeats Costa Rica, 2-0
— Japan has now recorded two consecutive group stage matches two goals, something it's only done one other time at the Women's World Cup: In 2011, the year it won it all.
— Spain has three instances of a brace in its history at the Women's World Cup — two have been scored by Jennifer Hermoso, who netted her 49th and 50th international goals in her 100th appearance for La Roja. The third instance also came Wednesday, from Alba Redondo.
Read more: Spain vs. Zambia highlights: Spain defeats Zambia 5-0
— Spain's five goals are the most its ever scored at the Women's World Cup. Its previous record was set in its 3-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday. The 5-0 score is also its largest margin of victory at the tournament.
— Canada legend Christine Sinclair started Wednesday's game on the bench. Prior to Wednesday, Sinclair had started every game of her Women's World Cup career dating back to 2003. Sinclair came in the second half of Canada's 2-1 win. This is Sinclair's sixth Women's World Cup.
— Katie McCabe scored Ireland's first-ever goal at the Women's World Cup directly from a free-kick. It's the first known "Olimipico" goal in Women's World Cup history.
Read more: Katie McCabe scores Ireland's first-ever Women's World Cup goal from corner kick
— In a tournament where several contenders have asserted their dominance, the U.S. has yet to do so. If there was a perfect time for them to change that, it's Wednesday against the Netherlands.
Read more: USA needs to send a message to the world vs. Netherlands
— Rose Lavelle had her breakout moment in the 2019 Women's World Cup final against the Netherlands. Four years later, Lavelle says she's still the same person. "I would've expected a moment like that to feel like I'm different or change me, you know?" Lavelle said. "But I don't really feel like it did. I feel like it was a goal, and it was fun. But I feel like I'm still just me."
Read more: Rose Lavelle ‘hasn’t changed a bit' after legendary World Cup moment
— USA-Netherlands is a group-stage matchup worthy of a final, and the U.S. plans to approach it like one. "I mean, I wish it was the final," U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said. "We understand and are very well aware of the importance of this game and how much it means going forward."
Read more: USA-Netherlands showdown giving vibes of World Cup final
RECAPPING THE ACTION
Assist of the Day: The perfect through ball
Give credit to Alba Redondo for staying onside and then beating the keeper for the goal, but Eva Navarro set her teammate up beautifully with a through ball from the halfway line.
Save of the Day: The end of a great run
Though Costa Rica won't advance to the knockout stage, Daniela Solera might still be a candidate for the Golden Glove. Through two group stage matches, Solera has racked up 41 saves, which is 28 more than the next-best goalkeeper. She'll have a chance to increase that gap in Costa Rica's group stage final against Zambia on Monday.
Goal of the Day: Tiki-taka with a twist
Spain is known for its possession-based, "tiki-taka" style of play, but rarely does it end with a wonder goal from outside the box. That didn't matter to Teresa Abilleira, who took advantage of the space she was given and blasted it into the top left corner of Zambia's goal.
Must-see Moment: O'Limpico
Katie McCabe scored Ireland's first-ever goal at the Women's World Cup in the most memorable way imaginable: Directly from a free kick. An O'Limpico, if you will.
LOOKING AHEAD
FOX Sports research numbers to know
18 — Consecutive games the U.S. has gone unbeaten at the Women's World Cup since 2011, when it lost to Sweden 2-1 in the group stage. It's also won 13 straight games at the tournament. Both are Women's World Cup records.
Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET, with kick-off at 9 p.m. on FOX)
0 — Shots taken by Vietnam in its 3-0 loss to the United States on Friday. Portugal was out-shot 12-2 in its 2-0 loss to the Netherlands on Sunday, with both shots coming in the final 10 minutes of the match.
Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam (coverage begins at 3 a.m. ET, with kick-off at 3:30 on FS1)
5 — Australia is one of five countries that has advanced to the knockout stage of every Women's World Cup since 1995.
Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. ET, with kick-off at 6 a.m. on FS1)
-
