Who Will Lionel Messi And Argentina Play In The World Cup Round Of 32?

Lionel Messi and Argentina now know who they will face in the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32.

Argentina clinched the top spot in Group J with two wins in its first two matches. While it has yet to play its final group-stage match, its opponent has now been set following Friday's round of group-stage finales.

Here is everything you need to know about Argentina's round of 32 opponent:

Who Is Argentina's Round Of 32 Opponent?

(Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

As the runner-up in Group H, Cape Verde, which is making its World Cup debut in 2026, will play reigning champions Argentina in the round of 32. Cape Verde finished Group H with three points after securing three points in three matches, including a 2-2 draw against Uruguay in its second group stage match. Cape Verde had +165 odds to advance to the round of 32 entering the tournament.

When Is Argentina vs. Cape Verde?

Argentina and Cape Verde will go head-to-head in the round of 32 on July 3 at Miami Stadium. This will mark Lionel Messi's fourth time playing at Miami Stadium, with his most notable appearance coming in the 2024 Copa América final.

Messi plays for Inter Miami CF at the club level, but the MLS side plays all of its home matches at Nu Stadium in Miami.

Who Is Cape Verde's Best Player?

(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images)

On paper, Cape Verde's statistical leader is Ryan Mendes, the team's all-time leader in goals and appearances, but veteran goalkeeper Vozinha has become an overnight sensation after recording a seven-save clean sheet against Spain in Cape Verde's World Cup opener.