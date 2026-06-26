4 Takeaways As Cape Verde Seals Knockout Stage Spot With Draw vs. Saudi Arabia

In a memorable tournament debut, Cape Verde's 2026 World Cup run will extend into next week. Its 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia on Friday night was its third straight draw, but it was enough to qualify for the knockout stage.

Goalkeeper Vozinha kept his second clean sheet of the tournament, as Cape Verde's impressive defense shut down Saudi Arabia. The African underdog also created the best chances of the game and was good value to earn a point from the game.

Here are our takeaways:

1. Cape Verde's Magical Run Will Continue

(Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Ahead of this result against Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde played two of the best games of the tournament. The 0-0 draw against Spain was one of the most exciting scoreless games you'll ever see, with Vozinha practically standing on his head at times to keep the reigning European champions out.

Then, a 2-2 draw against Uruguay was a thriller. Cape Verde scored its first-ever World Cup goal through a fantastic Kevin Pina free kick. It then conceded twice before Hélio Varela's pressing earned a memorable equalizer.

While the draw against Saudi Arabia wasn't necessarily as thrilling, Cape Verde showed great defensive organization and composure. Ultimately, all it needed to advance was a draw, and Cape Verde played exactly the kind of game to make that happen. Also, it had the better chances and was the more threatening team in attack.

2. Cape Verde's Prize For Advancing: Argentina

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Congrats on advancing, Cape Verde! What an accomplishment.

Now, use that defensive prowess to stop the best player ever.

Group H's runner-up is matched up with Group J's winner, a title that Argentina has already clinched. The reigning world champions will play their last group match on Saturday night against Jordan. Lionel Messi is not going to start that game since Argentina has nothing to gain from the game.

It will be a monumental challenge for Cape Verde, but it will go into it with the confidence it earned from its 0-0 draw against Spain to open the tournament. In the knockout stage, a 0-0 draw could lead to penalties and potentially advancing in the tournament.

3. Saudi Arabia Lacked Necessary Attacking Prowess

Saudi Arabia showed that it can compete at the World Cup, but taking the next step and winning matches was the problem. It scored the opening goal in its first game against Uruguay but was unable to build on that before conceding an equalizer. Then, it never stood a chance against Spain.

(Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

Against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia had less than 50% of possession. Between its three group games, it created less than 1.5 expected goals and had just four shots against Cape Verde. That is not a recipe for success.

Saudi Arabia's tournament ends here, and it has not made it to the knockout stage in any of its last six World Cup appearances.

4. African Countries Are Thriving At This World Cup

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With Cape Verde advancing, four African countries have advanced to the knockout stage by finishing in the top two of their group.

South Africa, Morocco and Ivory Coast have already qualified by finishing second in their group, and Egypt joined the party on Friday night before playing Iran in Group G thanks to the results of the second set of games. Senegal's win on Friday also has its chances of advancing as one of the top eight third-place teams looking good.

What's wild is that Nigeria, one of the best teams in Africa, did not even qualify for the tournament.