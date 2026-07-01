FIFA Men's World Cup
Who Is England's Next World Cup Opponent?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Who Is England's Next World Cup Opponent?

Updated Jul. 1, 2026 3:05 p.m. ET

Just when it looked like the 2026 World Cup would see another major upset, England stormed back to beat DR Congo in the round of 32 on Wednesday. The Three Lions went from a 1-0 deficit to a 2-1 victory and will advance to the round of 16. 

England star Harry Kane scored both goals for his team, and his Golden Boot odds soared as a result. 

Now, what's next for Kane and England at the World Cup? Here is who England will play in the round of 16 and its potential path to making the World Cup final. 

(Photo by Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Who Could England Play In The Round Of 16?

Following England's comeback win over DR Congo in the round of 32, it will play co-host Mexico in the round of 16.

Mexico beat Ecuador in the round of 32 to advance in the knockout stages, and it still has its home-field advantage.

With England and Mexico advancing to face off in the round of 16, the two teams will play at Mexico City Stadium on Sunday, July 5, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could England Play In The Quarterfinals?

If England advances past the round of 16, it has two potential quadrant opponents it could face in the quarterfinals: Brazil or Norway.

Brazil beat Japan 2-1 in the round of 32 on Monday, while Norway handled the Ivory Coast 2-1 in its round of 32 matchup on Tuesday.

Who Could England Face In The Semifinals?

There are eight possible opponents for England in the semifinals, including Argentina. The other seven potential opponents for England in the semifinals are Cabo Verde, Australia, Egypt, Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia and Ghana. Argentina, Cabo Verde, Australia and Egypt make up one quadrant, while Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia and Ghana are in the adjacent quadrant.

If England reaches the semifinals, it'll play at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

England vs DR Congo Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32

England vs DR Congo Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32
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