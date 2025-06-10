Portugal Who are the 10 best players ever to play for Portugal? Updated Jun. 10, 2025 6:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The UEFA Nations League final was a thriller of match, with Portugal taking down Spain as underdogs. This was Portugal's second time winning the tournament, having done so in 2019. Their success has been widespread over nearly 20 years, most notably making the semifinals of the 2006 World Cup and winning the 2016 EUROs.

With so much success, FOX Sports Research decided to rank the 10 best players to ever play for Portugal all-time. Let's take a look:

One of eight Portuguese players to have 25 career goals for the national team as well as being one of seven with 80 appearances, Bruno Fernandes' résumé stacks up with the best of them. Not only is a mainstay and centerpiece of Manchester United, he has led Portugal to two consecutive knockout stage appearances in the World Cup, an additional two at the EUROs, and two UEFA Nations League championships. At 30 years old, he is also the captain for the national team when the top player on our list is not available— and will continue to climb the ranks.

9. Nani

Another Manchester United fan-favorite during his time in the Premier League, Luís Nani was one of the most exciting wingers in Portugal's history. Debuting in 2006, he earned 112 caps, scoring 24 goals and providing numerous assists. In his debut year, he was one of the focal points of a Portugal team that made it to semifinals— tied for the nation's best finish in the history of the tournament. Nani also played an instrumental role in helping Portugal win its first EUROs in 2016.

8. Joáo Moutinho

Only one player has ever appeared in more matches for the Portuguese national team than Moutinho, with a whopping 146 to his name. He was a mainstay in the midfield for 17 years, having made his debut in 2005. Moutinho made a combined 246 appearances for Porto and Sporting CP— the two biggest clubs in Portugal. And at the national team level, he helped Portugal make the knockout stage of the EUROs in four straight editions of the tournament (most notably winning it all in 2016), and to the Round of 16 in the 2018 World Cup.

7. Ricardo Carvalho

One of ten players ever with 89 appearances for the Portuguese national team, Ricardo Carvalho is one of the most decorated defenders in Portugal's history. He made 277 combined appearances for Chelsea and Real Madrid, as well as 118 appearances for Monaco (all competitions). During the 2004 season, he was voted to the UEFA Team of the Year, UEFA Euros Team of the Tournament, and also selected as the UEFA Best Club Defender of the Year. Two years later, he was selected to the 2006 FIFA World Cup All-Star team for his role in leading Portugal to the semifinals, tied for their farthest run ever. Carvalho was also a member of the 2016 side that won the Euros, and additionally led Chelsea to three Premier League titles from 2006 to 2010.

6. Deco

One of the few players to have won the UEFA Champions League with two different clubs- doing so with Porto and Barcelona- Deco was one of the model center-midfielders of the mid-to-late 2000s. In 2004, he finished as runner-up for the Ballon d'Or, and was also the UEFA Champions League Man of the Match in the title game that same year. Like Couto, Deco won the double in three different leagues- doing so in Portugal (Porto), Spain (Barcelona), and England (Chelsea). A two-time UEFA Club Midfielder of the Year, he totaled 74 goals for the three aforementioned clubs from 1999 to 2010 (all competitions), and 19 goals in 75 appearances for Portugal.

5. Rui Costa

Rui Costa is one of three Portuguese players ever to score 25 goals for the national team with at least 90 appearances. The other two? None other than Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo. Nicknamed "The Maestro" for his incredible vision and playmaking ability, Costa scored 61 goals as an attacking midfielder in 468 combined appearances for Fiorentina and AC Milan- going on to be selected in the Serie A Team of the Season a total of three times in that span. He also led the Champions League in assists in the 2002-03 campaign, and additionally experienced similar success with Portugal- going on to be selected as part of the Euros Team of the Tournament two times. When AC Milan signed him in 2001, they spent approximately €41 million on the transfer- breaking their record at the time.

4. Pepe

Only two players have made more appearances for the national team than Pepe, and the 41-year-old's presence has become such a fixture for Portugal that he has been named to the 2024 Euros roster as well. Arguably the greatest defender in Portugal's history, Pepe was one of the world's best center backs for a long stretch in the 2010s. Most notably, he made 334 appearances for Real Madrid from 2007 to 2017, winning 13 major trophies in that span, including three Champions League titles. Pepe was also a starter on the 2016 Portugal squad that won the Euros, as well as the 2019 team that won the UEFA Nations League. In the 2022 World Cup, he scored in the Round of 16, becoming the oldest player to ever score in the knockout stage of the World Cup at 39 years old.

3. Luís Figo

One of three Portuguese players to ever win the coveted Ballon d'Or, Luís Figo is considered one of the greatest midfielders of the 21st century. He retired in 2006 with 127 appearances for Portugal, which at the time was the most in the national team's history. His 32 goals for Portugal are the fourth most ever, with an additional 137 goals at the club level (all competitions) during his career. During his time with Real Madrid's Los Galacticos, he won La Liga Foreign Player of the Year in three consecutive years, and also led the league in assists twice in that span. In addition to his Ballon d'Or win in 2000, he was also named as FIFA's World Player of the Year in 2001. Figo was also named to Pelé's list of the 100 greatest living footballers in 2004, and went on to lead the Champions League in assists that same year.

2. Eusébio

Affectionately known as O Reina which translates to "The King", Eusébio was one of the most prolific goalscorers in Portuguese history. A Ballon d'Or winner in 1965 and the runner-up in 1962 and 1966, the IFFHS attributes him with 619 goals at the club and country level- the 12th most of any player ever. He is one of five players all-time to have scored nine goals in a single World Cup, having done so in the 1966 edition of the tournament. For perspective, Cristiano Ronaldo has only recorded eight goals in World Cups despite having played in five different editions. His 0.64 goal per match ratio for Portugal is the highest of any player in the national team's history, having scored 41 goals in 64 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time, no matter what era you're looking at. His five Ballon d'Or wins are the second-most of any player ever, trailing only Lionel Messi who won it eight times. In the 2022 World Cup, he became the first player ever to score in five different editions of the tournament, and also became the fifth player ever to appear in 22 career matches. "CR7" is also Portugal's all-time leader in appearances (221) and goals scored (138)- both the top marks ever by a single player in international play. According to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), Ronaldo has scored 938 goals at the club and country level, which is the most of any player ever. And to top it off, his list of titles is almost endless- three English Premier League titles, two La Liga titles, two Serie A titles, five Champions League titles, and eight domestic cups across three top-flight leagues.

