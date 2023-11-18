United States
Weston McKennie will miss U.S.'s Copa América qualifier due to injury
United States

Weston McKennie will miss U.S.'s Copa América qualifier due to injury

Updated Nov. 18, 2023 12:46 p.m. ET

Midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the United States' Copa América qualifier at Trinidad and Tobago on Monday because of a knee injury, another blow to a team already missing Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah and Tyler Adams.

McKennie played the entire match in Thursday's 3-0 win at Austin, Texas, the first leg of the total-goals series.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday the 25-year-old McKennie left the team to recuperate from aggravated left knee tendinopathy, a condition in which tissue connecting muscle to a bone becomes inflamed.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College football Week 12 live updates: Rutgers-Penn State, Louisville-Miami

College football Week 12 live updates: Rutgers-Penn State, Louisville-Miami

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes