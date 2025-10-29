We Need Patience:' Mexico Remains Confident for 2026 World Cup Under Aguirre

In partnership with

Despite Mexico's recent struggles on the field, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) remains confident in Javier Aguirre's leadership as El Tri prepares for the 2026 World Cup. The veteran coach, who took over to stabilize a team in transition, has faced mounting criticism following a series of underwhelming results.

Aguirre locked in for the World Cup

Mexico won the Gold Cup earlier this summer, but wants to make a deep run at the World Cup in 2026.

FMF president Ivar Sisniega defended Aguirre’s work and dismissed any talk of change on the bench, insisting that the federation remains confident in the long-term plan. Mexico is coming off a 4-0 loss to Colombia and draws against Japan, South Korea, and Ecuador.

"Javier has created a great atmosphere within the team and transmitted the level of commitment he expects from his players," Sisniega said. "Things are on the right track. We need patience. It’s a process, and he must continue defining the lineup that will reach the World Cup. There are still several key dates ahead."

Sisniega highlighted that Aguirre’s leadership has been essential in restoring unity and focus inside the locker room.

"He’s been fundamental for this team," the FMF president said. "He’s built a positive environment and has the full trust of the players. We believe he’s going in the right direction."

Looking toward the future, Sisniega also noted that some young prospects from the 2023 U20 World Cup could begin transitioning into the senior setup, though most are being developed with the 2030 World Cup in mind.

"We all saw the great quality of that generation. Most of that group is more for 2030, but it’s possible that one or two could make the jump," he said.

What comes next for Mexico?

The Mexican national team returns to action during the next international window, facing Uruguay on Nov. 15 in Torreón and Paraguay on Nov. 18 at the Alamodome, with the expectation that Aguirre will field a lineup close to the one that will debut at the World Cup in June.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!