Mexico
We Need Patience:' Mexico Remains Confident for 2026 World Cup Under Aguirre
Mexico

We Need Patience:' Mexico Remains Confident for 2026 World Cup Under Aguirre

Published Oct. 29, 2025 12:21 p.m. ET

In partnership with 

Despite Mexico's recent struggles on the field, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) remains confident in Javier Aguirre's leadership as El Tri prepares for the 2026 World Cup. The veteran coach, who took over to stabilize a team in transition, has faced mounting criticism following a series of underwhelming results.

Aguirre locked in for the World Cup

Mexico won the Gold Cup earlier this summer, but wants to make a deep run at the World Cup in 2026.

FMF president Ivar Sisniega defended Aguirre’s work and dismissed any talk of change on the bench, insisting that the federation remains confident in the long-term plan. Mexico is coming off a 4-0 loss to Colombia and draws against Japan, South Korea, and Ecuador.

"Javier has created a great atmosphere within the team and transmitted the level of commitment he expects from his players," Sisniega said. "Things are on the right track. We need patience. It’s a process, and he must continue defining the lineup that will reach the World Cup. There are still several key dates ahead."

Sisniega highlighted that Aguirre’s leadership has been essential in restoring unity and focus inside the locker room.

"He’s been fundamental for this team," the FMF president said. "He’s built a positive environment and has the full trust of the players. We believe he’s going in the right direction."

Looking toward the future, Sisniega also noted that some young prospects from the 2023 U20 World Cup could begin transitioning into the senior setup, though most are being developed with the 2030 World Cup in mind.

"We all saw the great quality of that generation. Most of that group is more for 2030, but it’s possible that one or two could make the jump," he said.

What comes next for Mexico?

The Mexican national team returns to action during the next international window, facing Uruguay on Nov. 15 in Torreón and Paraguay on Nov. 18 at the Alamodome, with the expectation that Aguirre will field a lineup close to the one that will debut at the World Cup in June.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Men's World Cup
Mexico
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Mexico Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?

2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes