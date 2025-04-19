NWSL Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman out indefinitely to address back issue Published Apr. 19, 2025 11:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Trinity Rodman is taking time away from the Washington Spirit as she deals with back issues, the National Women's Soccer League team said.

The forward, who also plays for the U.S. women's national team, will be sidelined indefinitely. The Washington Post was first to report Rodman's absence.

"We look forward to her returning when she’s healthy," the Spirit said in a statement.

Rodman won a gold medal for the United States at last summer's Paris Olympics. Last September she was injured during a match against the Kansas City Current.

She returned to the national team early this month and scored in a 2-0 victory over Brazil. She also played last weekend in the Spirit's 2-0 victory over Racing Louisville. She has played in four games for the Spirit this season.

Following the Spirit's 1-0 road victory over the Orlando Pride on Saturday, head coach Jonatan Giráldez said he was focused on the match.

"Being honest right now, it’s too soon to speak about that. Today I was focused on the game," he said. "In the next days, I will have more information, and I will be able to share with all of you."

Last month, Rodman told reporters the problem was not an injury as much as it is the way her back is structured.

"I don’t think my back will ever be the way it was my rookie year, which is unfortunate," Rodman said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

