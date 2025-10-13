Wales vs Belgium: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Wales and Belgium face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Wales vs. Belgium and odds.

How to watch Wales vs. Belgium

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Wales vs. Belgium Odds

Belgium is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Wales

10/9: at England (Loss, 3–0)

9/9: vs Canada (Loss, 1–0)

9/4: at Kazakhstan (Win, 1–0)

6/9: vs Belgium (Loss, 4–3)

6/6: vs Liechtenstein (Win, 3–0)

Belgium