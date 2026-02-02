What A Goal! Solanke's Scorpion Kick Seals Comeback For Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Dominic Solanke scored a stunning scorpion kick goal for Tottenham as they battled back from two goals down to level matters against Manchester City. The England international striker was responsible for digging Spurs out of a hole in that contest, with his second effort of the game seeing the ball flicked home despite it dropping behind him.

Jeers to cheers: Flat Spurs find a spark against City

Thomas Frank saw more pressure lumped onto his shoulders as Tottenham stumbled out of the blocks on home soil against City. A disgruntled fan base, that has been airing its displeasure on a regular basis of late, was given little to get excited about during the opening 45 minutes.

Spurs were alarmingly flat, with Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo able to ease the away side in front before the break. Boos rang out around north London when the half-time whistle blew. There was, however, to be a stirring fightback after the interval.

Having posed almost no threat to Gianluigi Donnarumma in the first half, Tottenham were left with little choice but to get on the front foot as they found themselves chasing a game that was in danger of getting away from them.

There was an element of luck to the goal that halved their deficit, with the ball bobbling over the line as Marc Guehi put in a late lunge on Solanke. The Spurs frontman got a toe to his effort, with Guehi helping to bundle beyond Donnarumma. That strike was eventually awarded to Tottenham’s No.19.

Solanke strike conjured up memories of Giroud

There was no question about who scored Spurs’ second, with Solanke lifting a crowd that had been relatively quiet to their feet. He saw Conor Gallagher break down the right wing and fire over a low cross.

The burly forward had got in front of that delivery, but stuck out his right leg and saw the ball flick off his studs and loop goalwards. Donnarumma could only watch on in horror as he was left flapping at fresh air.

Solanke wheeled away in celebration, with an outrageous goal being recorded that conjured up memories of another that was once scored in north London by ex-Arsenal star Olivier Giroud.

He was denied the opportunity to claim a hat-trick when picking up a knock and being replaced in the final minute of the 90. The game ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw as Spurs claimed a valuable point, and Frank will be hoping that Solanke's injury is not too serious as his team continue to look over their shoulder at the relegation battle unfolding below them.