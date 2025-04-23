United States USWNT Footnotes: What's next for Trinity Rodman? Published Apr. 23, 2025 5:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Editor's Note: USWNT Footnotes takes you inside the major talking points around the U.S. women's national team, the NWSL, European leagues, and all across American women's soccer.

The biggest news from the weekend was in regard to Trinity Rodman's decision to step away from the Washington Spirit to address ongoing back issues. The star forward has been dealing with back spasms for years, and last September had to be taken off the field in a wheelchair during a Washington Spirit match vs. the Kansas City Current.

In March, Rodman told reporters that she didn't think her back "will ever be 100 percent."

"It's kind of an issue of it's not one specific thing, it's just the way that my back is structured," Rodman said. "And it's more so management than like a curable fix."

She admitted she didn't think her back "will be the way it was my rookie year, which is unfortunate."

A few days later, Rodman joined the USWNT for the first time since helping lead the squad to a gold medal at last summer's Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old scored a brilliant goal in a 2-0 victory over Brazil, and celebrated by poking a little fun at her back (which nearly made the medical staff rush into panic mode).

Rodman didn't see the pitch in the Americans' second match of the window, but played 45 minutes for the Spirit in a 2-0 win over Racing Louisville on April 12.

According to The Washington Post , which was first to report the news, Rodman is meeting with a doctor in London and there is currently no timetable for her return. The USWNT will convene for its next camp at the end of May.

Lindsey Heaps' Lyon wins first leg of Champions League semifinal

USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps' Lyon defeated Emily Fox and Jenna Nighswonger's Arsenal 2-1 in the first leg of the Women's Champions League semifinal on Saturday. Heaps joked ahead of the match that she was giving Fox "as much crap as I possibly could and just chip at her a little bit" during the last USWNT camp.

Heaps, who has been vocal throughout her career about her passion for playing club soccer in Europe and specifically in Champions League, has been thrilled to see more of her U.S. teammates make their way overseas. Fox signed with Arsenal last year, Nighswonger joined the club earlier this year, and Naomi Girma made headlines following a historic transfer from the San Diego Wave to Chelsea in January. Catarina Macario and Mia Fishel also play for the Blues.

"I think that's really special for me to see as a captain," Heaps told reporters ahead of Saturday's game. "I want all my players to be doing well. So just not this weekend, I hope."

Lyon and Arsenal will meet again for the second leg on Sunday, April 27.

Girma makes Champions League debut

USWNT star defender Naomi Girma has finally returned from injury. On Sunday, Girma subbed on for Chelsea in the 81st minute of the club's ultimate 4-1 loss to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal match. Girma came on the pitch with the Blues only down 2-1, but Irene Paredes and Claudia Pina scored twice more in the final moments.

Chelsea will get a chance at revenge at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

This hasn't been an ideal start to Girma's European soccer career, especially after becoming the first million-dollar transfer in women's soccer history. The 24-year-old defender has been recovering from a calf injury, which has limited her minutes for Chelsea and appearances for the USWNT. She only played in one regular season WSL match in March before earning her first Champions League minutes over the weekend.

Ally Sentnor converts game-winning PK

Back stateside, rising USWNT star Ally Sentnor converted a penalty kick in the 10th minute of stoppage time to give the Utah Royals a 1-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars. It was the Royals first win of this NWSL season.

The 21-year-old Sentnor, who was named U.S. Soccer's Young Female Player of the Year in 2024, calmly stepped up to the spot and nailed her shot past former USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naher for the victory.

The 1-0 result was also the first shutout of the season for Utah goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn, who has been called into recent USWNT camps and is in contention to fill the starting goalkeeper vacancy left by Naeher.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

