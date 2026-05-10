USA's 'Most Important Player' For The World Cup? McKennie's Case Over Pulisic

While star winger Christian Pulisic carries the "Captain America" title for USA soccer, one of his teammates carries the title of "most important player."

As Pulisic grapples with a dip in form and questions regarding his attitude on the pitch, FOX Sports analysts and former USA players Stu Holden, Alexi Lalas and Maurice Edu debated whether it is Weston McKennie who is actually the heartbeat in the midfield.

McKennie is coming off what some observers consider the most impressive season of his career at Juventus, which saw him land on spot No. 72 in FOX Sports' ranking of the top 100 World Cup players.

After years of being written off by various managers and facing uncertain transfer windows, the midfielder from Little Elm, Texas, has cemented his place in Turin. He recently extended his contract with Juventus, signing a new deal that keeps him at the club until June 30, 2030.

The Evolution Of A 'Gamer'

Holden states that McKennie is no longer just a defensive workhorse; he has become a versatile offensive threat.

"We talk about it so often, people write the guy off," Holden noted. "Coaches come in, they don't play him. ... No, the guy just signed a brand-new contract at Juventus. He’s showing he can score goals and create assists. He's a gamer."

Does Weston McKennie deserve to be ranked 73rd among the best players in the FIFA World Cup? 🇺🇸

Edu shared a similar sentiment, noting that while there was once a debate over McKennie’s best position — whether as a late-arriving "number eight" or a more advanced attacker — the argument has now shifted to his importance for the USA. It's that versatility that put McKennie above the No. 78-ranked Pulisic.

"He's an asset to this team, and to me, he's growing into being probably the most important player on this team," edu said. "Now, [Pulisic] is obviously the star. He is a difference maker when we're talking about scoring goals, winning games, advancing to that next stage. But, Weston kind of brings this whole group together."

Holden was quick to try to correct Edu.

"I'm just going to add that, he's not probably the most important player," Holden said of McKennie. "He is the most important player."

A Team Ready To Make Noise

As the United States prepares to co-host the World Cup, Lalas believes the tournament will serve as a massive "introduction" for a casual American audience that is about to enter the "soccer tent" for the first time.

While Pulisic is better known, Lalas suggested that McKennie’s personality might actually be the more magnetic of the two.

In the midst of the compare-and-contrast between the two stars, the mental makeup of the players has become a talking point. Pulisic has recently been described as "sensitive" by his own club coach, but Lalas notes that McKennie brings a different energy.

"Nobody is ever going to call Weston McKennie sensitive in the best possible way," Lalas said.

Better Than The Rest?

Lalas didn't stop at comparing McKennie to his American teammates. In a bold assessment of McKennie's current level, Lalas placed him above some of the world's most touted stars, including AC Milan's Rafael Leão (ranked No. 71).

"I do agree that Weston McKennie is better than Leão," Lalas stated. "I think he's better than all of the players in this group of five."

The USA will play a pair of warm-up exhibitions against Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6, before the nation's World Cup opener against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles.

The Stars and Stripes will then head to Seattle to face Australia on June 19 before closing out the group stage back in Los Angeles against Türkiye on June 25.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).