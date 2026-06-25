USMNT World Cup Lineup vs. Türkiye: Balogun, Jedi, Adams, Richards Won't Start

The U.S. men's national team will sit out four regular starters – midfielder Tyler Adams, striker Folarin Balogun, defender Chris Richards, and fullback Antonee "Jedi" Robinson – in its World Cup group stage finale against Türkiye.

All four of those players have received a yellow card in the previous game and to not risk a second – and therefore an automatic suspension for the Round of 32 knockout match – USA manager Mauricio Pochettino will go with other players in his starting lineup.

The other major question will be whether star forward Christian Pulisic will play in Thursday's game at Los Angeles Stadium. Pulisic sat out the 2-0 win over Australia after having suffered a calf injury in the 4-0 victory over Paraguay.

The U.S., winner of Group D, is aiming to finish with a perfect record in the group stage. After Thursday's match, it will play next in the round of 32 on July 1 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The projected opponent for that game is Bosnia and Herzegovina, who finished in third place in Group A. That has yet to be officially confirmed.