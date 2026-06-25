FIFA Men's World Cup
Türkiye vs. United States Live Updates, Score: Türkiye Goes Ahead With Second Goal
FIFA Men's World Cup

Türkiye vs. United States Live Updates, Score: Türkiye Goes Ahead With Second Goal

Updated: Jun 25, 2026 - 10:40 PM ET

History is on the line for the United States as it takes on Türkiye at Los Angeles Stadium in its group stage finale.

After going a perfect 2-0 in its first two group-stage matches, the United States can end the group stage with nine points for the first time ever. It has already clinched the top spot in Group D. Türkiye, meanwhile, has been eliminated from knockout stage contention, and has yet to score at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

Here are the top plays from Türkiye vs. United States:

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9:03p ET

Türkiye vs. United States Live Score, How To Watch

10:40p ET

Ashton Kutcher, Rams' Nacua, Simpson In Attendance

10:35p ET

USA's Struggles Against European Sides Continues

10:33p ET

Türkiye Takes The Lead

10:32p ET

USA Scores, Goal Disallowed

10:18p ET

Stars In Attendance In Los Angeles

10:13p ET

Arda Güler Equalizes For Türkiye

10:08p ET

Quick Start For USA

10:05p ET

Auston Trusty Puts USA Ahead

9:01p ET

Türkiye Starting Lineup

8:52p ET

USA Starting Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 9:02p ET
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