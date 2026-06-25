9:03p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Türkiye vs. United States Live Updates, Score: Türkiye Goes Ahead With Second Goal
Updated: Jun 25, 2026 - 10:40 PM ET
History is on the line for the United States as it takes on Türkiye at Los Angeles Stadium in its group stage finale.
After going a perfect 2-0 in its first two group-stage matches, the United States can end the group stage with nine points for the first time ever. It has already clinched the top spot in Group D. Türkiye, meanwhile, has been eliminated from knockout stage contention, and has yet to score at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Here are the top plays from Türkiye vs. United States:
11 posts
10:40p ET
Ashton Kutcher, Rams' Nacua, Simpson In Attendance
10:35p ET
USA's Struggles Against European Sides Continues
10:33p ET
Türkiye Takes The Lead
10:32p ET
USA Scores, Goal Disallowed
10:18p ET
Stars In Attendance In Los Angeles
10:13p ET
Arda Güler Equalizes For Türkiye
10:08p ET
Quick Start For USA
10:05p ET
Auston Trusty Puts USA Ahead
9:01p ET
Türkiye Starting Lineup
8:52p ET
USA Starting Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 9:02p ET
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