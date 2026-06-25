Türkiye vs. United States Live Updates, Score: Türkiye Goes Ahead With Second Goal

History is on the line for the United States as it takes on Türkiye at Los Angeles Stadium in its group stage finale.

After going a perfect 2-0 in its first two group-stage matches, the United States can end the group stage with nine points for the first time ever. It has already clinched the top spot in Group D. Türkiye, meanwhile, has been eliminated from knockout stage contention, and has yet to score at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.