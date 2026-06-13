USA's Unforgettable World Cup Opener Turned Dreams Into Reality

LOS ANGELES STADIUM — How do you celebrate scoring twice in your World Cup debut and helping your team open the tournament with a 4-1 victory?

"You know, watch some Netflix," USA striker Folarin Balogun joked after recording half the goals in the U.S. men’s national team’s rout over Paraguay on Friday.

Balogun called it "a dreamy night," and he couldn’t have described it better. That’s because the Americans hardly could have scripted a more perfect start to this home World Cup. Even Balogun, who had envisioned what this moment might feel like, said the real thing measured up.

"Yeah," he said, flashing a smile. "It was pretty similar."

There were 70,492 hopeful fans who battled Los Angeles traffic in order to support this squad. They were decked out in their patriotic best, had paid a premium to be there and maybe expected to witness a bit of history.

While the team has always had a loyal following, this World Cup presents an opportunity to expand that base. The Americans’ tournament opener drew everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio and Katy Perry to Bill Gates and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. And those in the stands, along with the millions watching from home, were rewarded with one of the most flat-out fun and entertaining U.S. performances in recent memory.

"For everyone who says soccer is boring, well, you had five goals today," midfielder Weston McKennie, who had dyed part of his hair red, white and blue, told reporters after the game. "So hopefully they might not say that anymore, and they’ll feel the electricity in the stadium and the passion by viewing the fans who have been with us for years and for decades. …

"One thing that’s gonna change soccer is having the World Cup here, because I think a lot of people will be touched by the passion that a lot of fans have and the extent that they go through to be here."

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Whether you arrived as a diehard fan or not, the first 45 minutes sucked you in. The U.S. put on a show, scoring three goals before halftime — matching its entire output from four matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In the seventh minute, Alex Freeman sparked the attack, McKennie made a dizzying cut away from a defender, and Christian Pulisic split two defenders near the box before slipping the ball back to McKennie. His attempted pass toward Balogun took a fortunate deflection off Paraguay defender Damian Bobadilla and rolled into the goal to give the U.S. an early 1-0 lead.

The pro-American crowd erupted, overflowing with optimism and celebration as beer rained down from the upper deck.

"It meant everything for us," Pulisic said of the visible and vocal fan support. "I mean, a half like that, to go as it did and to have the fans really excited about our performance, it felt amazing."

Balogun added two more stellar goals before halftime — one that was shot directly into the upper left corner. And then Gio Reyna, whose debut World Cup four years ago was marred by drama, scored a beautiful fourth and final goal for good measure with the outside of his right foot.

For years, doubt has surrounded this team. Much of it has been self-inflicted, stemming from past underwhelming World Cup performances, disappointing results at other major tournaments and the perception that they were wasting their golden generation of talent.

This summer’s tournament has been viewed as a chance to change the stigma. To further grow soccer in this country, ignite passion in fans, unite people.

Ever since Mauricio Pochettino took over as manager in September 2024, he’s repeatedly said, "Why not us?" That mantra has resonated with players and become part of the fabric of this team.

It showed against Paraguay. This was the start the squad needed. The Americans were sharp, intense and relentlessly attack-minded for more than 90 minutes.

"We have to believe," Balogun said. "You can't do anything if you don't believe in yourself."

United States vs Paraguay Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

After the match, Pochettino hugged each of his players before leaving the pitch. He told them he was proud of the result, but more than that, of their performance.

Now, the expectation will be to keep winning in style. The Americans continue Group D play against Australia in Seattle on June 19 before returning to L.A. to play Türkiye on June 25.

"We can take a deep breath," Pulisic said of getting the first match out of the way. "But there’s still so much we want to accomplish in this tournament."