U.S. Men's Team at the World Cup: History, Schedule, Players to Watch

We're getting excited about the 2026 World Cup and seeing the U.S. men's national team take on the best teams from across the globe. Next summer's edition of soccer's marquee event will include 48 teams (the biggest field ever) and will be co-hosted by three countries: the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

JUMP TO: Schedule | Road to World Cup final | Fourth of July Game? | History, Best Finish

When is the World Cup?

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.

Who are the USMNT's Players to Watch?

All eyes will be on Christian Pulisic, the 27-year-old winger who plays at Italian powerhouse AC Milan. Pulisic has also previously played at Chelsea (where he won a Champions League trophy) and German club Borussia Dortmund. He is currently the active leading scorer for the U.S. men’s national team with 32 goals (and fifth all-time). He scored once at the 2022 World Cup.

Other players to watch are midfielders Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. Both are also veterans of the 2022 World Cup and are expected to help both defend and distribute the ball from their positions. McKennie plays at Italian club Juventus, while Adams is at English side AFC Bournemouth.

Chris Richards, who has emerged as a solid center-back for English club Crystal Palace, is turning into the Americans’ best defender. As for goalkeeper, Matt Freese is favorite to be the starter after breaking out with both the USMNT and MLS club NYCFC.

Who is the USMNT's manager?

Mauricio Pochettino was hired in Sept. 2024, replacing Gregg Berhalter as the man in charge. A native of Argentina who played at the World Cup for his country in 2002, Pochettino has coached for some notable clubs in Europe. His first managerial job was at Spanish club Espanyol (where he had been a player) before moving to England and taking over at Southampton. He then led Tottenham Hotspur to the 2019 Champions League final (losing to Liverpool) before taking on the job at Paris Saint-Germain for two years. At PSG (another club he had played for), he won the French Ligue 1 title. He also had a one-season stint at Chelsea. With the USMNT, Pochettino has a record of 13 wins, 7 losses, and two draws.

Who are the USMNT's World Cup opponents?

The USMNT will know their three group-stage opponents on Dec. 5 when the World Cup draw happens in Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center. The team does know its group already (Group D). This was to ensure that, as co-hosts of the tournament, the U.S. would play all three of its matches in the country.

When and where will the USMNT play?

The three group stage games will be as follows:

June 12 vs. TBD — at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

June 19 vs. TBD — at Lumen Field in Seattle

June 25 vs. TBD — at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

How can the USMNT reach the World Cup final?

With their group-stage dates known (even without opponents), we can map out the USMNT's road to the final. There are in total five scenarios for the team to reach the final.

If the USMNT wins Group D:

Round of 32 match – July 1 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (San Francisco Bay Area)

Round of 16 match – July 6 at Lumen Stadium in Seattle

Quarterfinals match – July 10 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Semifinals match – July 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Dallas Area)

Final – July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York City Area)

If the USMNT finishes second in Group D:

Round of 32 match – July 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Dallas Area)

Round of 16 match — July 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Quarterfinals match – July 11 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Semifinals match – July 15 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Final – July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York City Area)

How can the USMNT play a World Cup game on Fourth of July?

Only if the USMNT doesn't finish first or second in Group D and instead reaches the knockout stage as one of the eight best third-place teams. So it's a tricky road. But here are the scenarios for seeing the USMNT play on Independence Day in Philadelphia.

Scenario 1

Round of 32 match — June 29 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Boston Area)

Round of 16 match — July 4 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Quarterfinals match – July 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Boston Area)

Semifinals match – July 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Dallas Area)

Final – July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York City Area)

Scenario 2

Round of 32 match — June 30 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York City Area)

Round of 16 match — July 4 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Quarterfinals match – July 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Boston Area)

Semifinals match – July 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Dallas Area)

Final – July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York City Area)

Scenario 3

This scenario doesn't have them playing on July 4 but still advancing as a third-place team:

Round of 32 match — July 3 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Round of 16 match — July 7 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada

Quarterfinals match – July 11 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Semifinals match – July 15 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Final – July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York City Area)

What’s the USMNT’s World Cup History and Best Finish?

The USMNT has appeared 11 FIFA World Cups, qualifying in 1930, 1934, 1950, 1990, 1994 (hosts), 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. The 2026 edition will be their 12th appearance and the second they host the event (this one alongside Canada and Mexico).

The USMNT’s best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 World Cup in Uruguay, where they reached the semifinals. Since no third-place match was held that year, FIFA officially lists the United States as finishing in third place.

In the modern era, the team’s most notable run occurred in 2002 when they reached the quarterfinals. The U.S. defeated Portugal in the group stage and beat Mexico 2–0 in the Round of 16 before narrowly falling 1–0 to Germany in a match remembered for a missed handball call.