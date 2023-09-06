United States
USMNT star Christian Pulisic named AC Milan's Player of the Month for August
United States

USMNT star Christian Pulisic named AC Milan's Player of the Month for August

Published Sep. 6, 2023 5:13 p.m. ET

United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic has been named AC Milan's Player of the Month for August, his first month with the Serie A side. Pulisic joined Milan in July in a $21.8 million transfer from Chelsea F.C.

Pulisic scored two goals in two matches in August. His first goal came in his Serie A debut against Bologna on August 21. Pulisic set up and a give-and-go from outside of the box with Olivier Giroud and shot the ball across the face of goal when he got the ball back. Milan won the match 2-0.

Pulisic scored again in the following match at San Siro stadium. The 24-year-old linked up with Rafael Leão for a tap-in to open the scoring for Milan against Torino. Pulisic played all 90 minutes and Milan won 4-1.

Pulisic nearly made it three goals in three matches against Roma on Friday but his volleyed effort was saved by Rui Patricio. Still, Milan are a perfect 3-0 in games Pulisic has started this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulisic will play in his first Derby della Madonnina against Milan's rivals, Inter Milan, upon returning from international duty with the United States. After that, he'll play first UEFA Champions League match with Milan against English Premier League powerhouse Newcastle United. In 2021, Pulisic became the first-ever American player to play in the Champions League final and the second to win the prestigious tournament.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
United States
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Nick Bosa’s record payday means 49ers locked in last piece of Super Bowl puzzle

Nick Bosa’s record payday means 49ers locked in last piece of Super Bowl puzzle

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes