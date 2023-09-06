USMNT star Christian Pulisic named AC Milan's Player of the Month for August
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic has been named AC Milan's Player of the Month for August, his first month with the Serie A side. Pulisic joined Milan in July in a $21.8 million transfer from Chelsea F.C.
Pulisic scored two goals in two matches in August. His first goal came in his Serie A debut against Bologna on August 21. Pulisic set up and a give-and-go from outside of the box with Olivier Giroud and shot the ball across the face of goal when he got the ball back. Milan won the match 2-0.
Pulisic scored again in the following match at San Siro stadium. The 24-year-old linked up with Rafael Leão for a tap-in to open the scoring for Milan against Torino. Pulisic played all 90 minutes and Milan won 4-1.
Pulisic nearly made it three goals in three matches against Roma on Friday but his volleyed effort was saved by Rui Patricio. Still, Milan are a perfect 3-0 in games Pulisic has started this season.
Pulisic will play in his first Derby della Madonnina against Milan's rivals, Inter Milan, upon returning from international duty with the United States. After that, he'll play first UEFA Champions League match with Milan against English Premier League powerhouse Newcastle United. In 2021, Pulisic became the first-ever American player to play in the Champions League final and the second to win the prestigious tournament.
